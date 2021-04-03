News Top Stories

Diya charges Nigerians to rise against war mongers

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Former Chief of General Staff under the late General Sani Abacha Military regime, Lieutenant General Oladipo Diya, has charged Nigerians to rise against war and its apostles, warning that recent agitations in the country are taking dangerous dimensions. Diya stated this in a statement personally signed by him and made available to journalists yesterday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

The elder statesman in the statement titled; “A clarion call for peace in a nation in dire need of unity,” noted that Nigeria is in dire need of peace and not war. He admitted that there have been lingering misunderstandings across groups in the country, with accusing fingers pointed at different directions. Diya, however, called for ceasefire, saying it is time to do soul searching as the country cannot continue with the dangerous trend. He said: “There is no gainsaying that we all need to come together to confront our common enemy – war and its apostles – so that we can rise together as one. “Nigeria is a uniquely blessed nation.

God has bequeathed on us a large vibrant population; a vast land filled graciously with milk and honey. North, East, South or West, everywhere you turn, there is a mineral resource that will remind you that God loves us. “As a people, we should not allow these free gifts of nature to turn us against one another.

I agree that there has always been one misunderstanding or the other, for a long time, but what we are witnessing in recent past is alarming. It is taking a dangerous turn. The signs are ominous. “We seem to have forgotten that fundamentally we are brothers and sisters from one source, in one nation with a common destiny. Let us pursue peace and eschew violence at all costs, by all means. “Many actors have made their positions known. A lot more have pointed accusing fingers. We have turned the table and changed the narratives, just to suit our positions.

One thing is certain, we cannot continue like this. Enough is enough.” He also warned the political class against playing politics with security matters in the country, saying that: “The political class must play by the rules and observe the thin line that separates politics from governance. Security matters should not be toyed with on the altar of politicking. “Hate speech, fake news, as well as inciting ethnic-religious acts should be completely eradicated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Reps to probe N4bn bailout to airlines as carriers petition National Assembly

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The House of Representatives has concluded plans to take a holistic look into the complaints by airline operators and other stakeholders on the handling of COVID-19 aviation palliative.   There are indications that airlines that were sidetracked from the disbursement of the fund may have petitioned the National Assembly in a bid to know the […]
News Top Stories

FG releases sharing formula for first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

3,557 for Kano, 3,131 for Lagos   The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has released the details of how the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses will be distributed across states.   This was disclosed during a webinar organised by NHPCDA tagged “Sensitisation Meeting with Media Gatekeepers on COVID-19 Vaccine Introduction”. Faisal Shuaib, […]
News Top Stories

RMAFC recovers N474m excise duty from Guinness Plc

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

  In its effort to recover outstanding revenue due to the Federation Account, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has recouped N474 million from Guinness Nigeria Plc. as unremitted excise duty into federation purse. Chairman of the Commission, Engr. Elias Mbam, confirmed recovery of the amount in Abuja when he met with Comptroller General […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica