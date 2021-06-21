DJ Badejo shot dead in Ibadan

Metro & Crime

  • Fish out his killers now, Oyo NUJ tells Makinde, CP

 

Armed men have shot dead a 40-yearold disc jockey (DJ) with an Ibadanbased FM radio station, Titus Badejo, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

But the Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) yesterday asked Governor Seyi Makinde, as well as, the State Police Commissioner, Ngozi Onadeko, to fish out Badejo’s killers.

 

The on air personality (OAP), Badejo, popularly called Ejanla, was shot by two men who rode on a motorcycle at a popular night club at Oluyole area of Ibadan about 11pm on Saturday.

 

He recently celebrated his 40th birthday.

 

Reacting to his murder, the Oyo NUJ, in a condolence message, issued and signed by the Chairman, Comrade Ademola Babalola, described it as “one death too many for us in Oyo NUJ to comprehend”.

 

Babalola, who condemned the recent spate of senseless and avoidable killings in Ibadan, called on major stakeholders to prioritise security of lives and property in the state. He said: “Gone too soon!

 

Titus Badejo. We mourn the untimely passing and gruesome murder of a journalist whose sad killing took place on Saturday at a club in Oluyole area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

 

A very distinguished OAP, DJ and Sports presenter, Badejo’s killing is one death too many for us in Oyo NUJ to comprehend.

“The spate of senseless killings and avoidable deaths is worrisome and calls for concern of all discerning members of the public. It appears those who have scores to settle with one another are using the rising insecurity in the state to perpetrate killings of monumental dimension.

 

“Under the cover of darkness, the assailants snuffed life out of a bubbling young man and cut short his precious life! What a cruel life? May your assailants never know peace. May the wrath of God descend on them wherever they are hibernating.

 

“We use this opportunity to once again call on the authorities; the Governor, CP and others to fish out killers of the deceased journalist and others mowed down in their primes in recent times.”

 

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Adewale Osifeso,

 

He said: “About 0730hrs (7.30am), Sunday 20th June 2021, one Damilola Afolabi, manager at Club 407, Oluyole, Ibadan, reported at the Oluyole Divisional Police Headquarters that on Saturday, 19th June, 2021, Titus Badejo, journalist and freelance disc jockey with the club, was shot outside the club’s premises by unknown assailants.

 

“However, comprehensive investigations are in top gear to unravel circumstances surrounding the incident and to apprehend the assailants. Verifiable updates would be provided soonest.”

