DJ bags 3 months imprisonment for impersonation

Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a Disk Jockey (DJ), Michael Jackson, a.k.a. Ella-Ellywood, to three months imprisonment for impersonation.

The judge convicted and sentenced the DJ after pleading guilty to the allegation of impersonation slammed on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Following the defendant’s guilty plea, the court asked the EFCC’s lawyer, Abdulraheed Ridwan Alabi, to review the facts of the case.

In reviewing the facts of the case, the lawyer through an EFCC’s Investigation Officer, Latenwa Mustapha, tendered the following the following; One iPhone 11 Pro; one Mack Book; one Hp Laptop; one 4Runners Toyota Jeep; one Honder Accord, the defendant’s Extra-judicial statements and several fraudulent documents printed out of the defendant’s device.

These exhibits were admitted by the court. Afterwards, the lawyer urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant in accordance with Section 22(2) (b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, E.t.c) Act 2015.

The defendant was consequently convicted. Prior to Jackson’s sentencing, his lawyer pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy.

The lawyer said the convict is a first time offender with no previous conviction record. He added that the convict had learnt his lesson and has promised not to engage in any criminal act again. Afterwards, Justice Ringim sentenced the convict to three months imprisonment and one month community service.

The judge also ordered the convict to entered into a bond with EFCC to be of good behavior for five years. Michael Jackson was said to have on January 27, 2022, fraudulenty impersonated one, Ella-Ellywood, by using same on his Hangout app. profile, with an intent to gain advantage for himself. The offence was said to have contravened Section 22(2) (b) Of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, ETC) Act 2015 and punishable under same Section.

