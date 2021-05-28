Arts & Entertainments

DJ Cuppy: I enjoy many privileges because of my father’s hard work

DJ Cuppy says many of the privileges she is enjoying are due to the hard work of Femi Otedola, her father, In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Cuppy said though she has built herself a name, her father’s influence contributed to the success of her career. “I don’t talk about this much, but on mornings like this; waking up at our penthouse in Monaco, my heart is filled with so much gratitude. I am honoured and blessed to have a father as hardworking as mine,” she wrote.

“Despite building my own ‘Cuppy’ empire, the truth is that many of the privileges I enjoy are purely due to Femi Otedola’s blood, sweat, and tears over the years. “My only prayer is to one day be able to give my own children at least half the love and generosity I’ve received.” Cuppy, whose real name is Florence Otedola, has made name for herself as a DJ with hit projects and recognitions. Having graduated from King’s CollegeLondoninJuly 2014witha degreeinbusinessandeconomics, Cuppy earned a master’s degree inMusicBusinessfromNewYork University in 2015. The DJ recently got into the prestigious Oxford University in the UK for yet another master’s degree programme.

