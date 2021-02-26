DJ Cuppy inspires viewers in maiden Cuppy Foundation Gold Dust

Recently, the Cuppy Foundation held its much-anticipated virtual conference, ‘Cuppy Gold Dust’ live on YouTube. Founder, Nigerian born DJ, artist and producer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, hosted it. The conference was a follow up from the Gold Gala, which was held in 2019 and detailed the activities of the Cuppy Foundation in the past year with the funds raised.

It featured keynote addresses and panel discussions from members of the foundation’s key partner, Save The Children, Mr. Kevin Watkins, CEO of Save The Children UK and members of other notable charity organizations in Nigeria gave first hand accounts of how much they have been able to achieve in the past year with help from The Cuppy Foundation. They shed light on challenges faced and how much more work needs to be done.

A panel discussion between Save The Children International staff, Dr. Nura Tukur, Dr. Adaeze Oramalu & Save The Children Nigeria youth ambassador Maryam Ahmed was enlightening covering topics on how COVID-19 has affected the lives of children, what more the government can do to minimize the effects and the real heroes & heroines.

