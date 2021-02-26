Arts & Entertainments

DJ Cuppy inspires viewers in maiden Cuppy Foundation Gold Dust

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Recently, the Cuppy Foundation held its much-anticipated virtual conference, ‘Cuppy Gold Dust’ live on YouTube. Founder, Nigerian born DJ, artist and producer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, hosted it. The conference was a follow up from the Gold Gala, which was held in 2019 and detailed the activities of the Cuppy Foundation in the past year with the funds raised.

It featured keynote addresses and panel discussions from members of the foundation’s key partner, Save The Children, Mr. Kevin Watkins, CEO of Save The Children UK and members of other notable charity organizations in Nigeria gave first hand accounts of how much they have been able to achieve in the past year with help from The Cuppy Foundation. They shed light on challenges faced and how much more work needs to be done.

A panel discussion between Save The Children International staff, Dr. Nura Tukur, Dr. Adaeze Oramalu & Save The Children Nigeria youth ambassador Maryam Ahmed was enlightening covering topics on how COVID-19 has affected the lives of children, what more the government can do to minimize the effects and the real heroes & heroines.

Our Reporters

Arts & Entertainments

Gospel singer, Chineze Okeke, out with new praise song, ‘Oyigiyigi’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gospel singer and co-pastor at The Father’s Church, Abuja, Chineze Okeke has unveiled her new gospel song titled: ‘Oyigiyigi’. The singer, who is also a worship leader in her church, explained that the song is from her second album ‘Jubilee Sound’ and strongly believes  that this is the time for people to connect with the song […]
Arts & Entertainments

Screen Actors Guild may expel Trump

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump is already awaiting his second impeachment trial by the Senate once he leaves office. A sideshow to all this is that he now faces possible expulsion from the Screen Actors Guild. SAG-AFTRA, the union which represents working performers, said on Tuesday its national board found Trump had probably violated its rules over […]
Arts & Entertainments

Imo State, still the pride of Highlife –Bobby Michaels

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Bobby Michael’s flair for entertainment is remarkable. He broke into the entertainment world as a musician and super model before carving a niche for himself in Nollywood. He was recently appointed Special Adviser on Entertainment to the Imo State Governor. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, he speaks on his plan to revolutionise entertainment industry […]

