Arts & Entertainments

DJ Cuppy to sponsor Lagos’ SDG projects in education, gender equality

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigerian music personality, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has pledged to sponsor the sustainability projects for education and gender equality in Lagos. The disc jockey met with Lekan Fatodu, senior special assistant (SSA) to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on sustainable development goals (SDGs), in London. Cuppy said the pledge comes as a part of her commitment to the Lagos SDGs youth alliance initiative. During the deliberation, Fatodu said galvanising support for the initiative among young individuals at the forefront of sustainable actions is critical to the success of the programme.

The SSA added that DJ Cuppy is one of the many young SDGs advocates that identified with the initiative. “The State Government is proud to have such an impressive assemblage of young individuals networking to proffer solutions to existing and emerging challenges in the State,” he said. In her remark, Cuppy said her foundation is targeted at creating an improved atmosphere for every child to live their dreams.

She also said the Lagos SDGs youth alliance presents a veritable platform for the foundation to deliver on its purpose. Pledging commitment to the initiative, DJ Cuppy submitted that the foundation will sponsor sustainability projects in education and around gender equality in Lagos.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Girl who eats her hair gets surgery after 19-inch hair ball tears stomach lining

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A girl in the U.K identified as Rachel Mark, who lives with Rapunzel Syndrome, had to undergo stomach surgery to remove a 19-inch long hairball. Rapunzel Syndrome is a mental health condition that causes a person to compulsively consume their own hair, resulting in an intestinal blockage. In this teenager’s case, she suffered a tear […]
Arts & Entertainments

Defunct PSquare brothers hold separate birthday parties

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian music stars, Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct group, Psqaure, have celebrated their 39th birthday on Thursday as the estranged brothers turned up with close friends and families separately at their homes. While Peter had an indoor party, Paul’s party had in attendance a number of celebrities including Yemi Alade, Harrysongz, and Jude […]
Arts & Entertainments

For opting to do music, l became my family’s black sheep –Fireboy

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Singer Ademola Adefolahan, better known as Fireboy, has narrated how he was once treated as the black sheep of his family for opting to do music. The gifted singer brought this revelation to light while featuring on the season finale of ‘Behind The Story’, a show by MTV Base. Fireboy, who recently dropped a new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica