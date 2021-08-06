DJ Cuppy to sponsor Lagos’ SDG projects in education, gender equality

Nigerian music personality, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has pledged to sponsor the sustainability projects for education and gender equality in Lagos. The disc jockey met with Lekan Fatodu, senior special assistant (SSA) to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on sustainable development goals (SDGs), in London. Cuppy said the pledge comes as a part of her commitment to the Lagos SDGs youth alliance initiative. During the deliberation, Fatodu said galvanising support for the initiative among young individuals at the forefront of sustainable actions is critical to the success of the programme.

The SSA added that DJ Cuppy is one of the many young SDGs advocates that identified with the initiative. “The State Government is proud to have such an impressive assemblage of young individuals networking to proffer solutions to existing and emerging challenges in the State,” he said. In her remark, Cuppy said her foundation is targeted at creating an improved atmosphere for every child to live their dreams.

She also said the Lagos SDGs youth alliance presents a veritable platform for the foundation to deliver on its purpose. Pledging commitment to the initiative, DJ Cuppy submitted that the foundation will sponsor sustainability projects in education and around gender equality in Lagos.

