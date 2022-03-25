DJ GHINO DROPS NEW VIDEO FEATURING SEYI VIBEZ “RONALDINHO MUSIC VIDEO”

OLASENI BABATUNDE (born 21 February) professionally known as DJ GHINO,is a Nigerian disc jockey, record producer, songwriter,singer,recording artist,label executive.

DJ GHINO is signed to OMG NATION he is the founder of OMG NATION a music record label based in Lagos,Nigeria.

DJ Ghino started his professional disc jockey career years back by performing at various night clubs, including mini events and concerts both in Nigeria and International.

DJ GHINO presents the official music video of his new track RONALDINHO featuring SEYI ViBEZ this is a track from his soon to be released EP.

The music video DJ GHINO himself featuring SEYI VIBEZ

The official music video was directed by NAYA EFFECTZ

Click on the link below to watch the video.

Follow him on Instagram @iamdjghino

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LvkRYALse9g

