DJ KAYWISE: I was called by God to be a DJ

Born Ayorinde Kehinde Okiki, DJ Kaywise has built a career that many have come to hold in high esteem over time. From producing mixtapes and selling them at the Alaba market to DJing at premium events and then turning around to become a recording artiste, it’s been a rollercoaster journey for the disc jockey. He spoke to YUSUFF ADEBAYO about these and more. Excerpts…

People think you’re from the Eastern part of Nigeria, what fuels that perception?

I started up from Alaba. I worked with Igbos all my life, still working with Igbos. I love Igbo culture and some people think that I look like an Igbo boy. So, I guess that’s it.

As a DJ, you’ve released quite a number of records and you featured several artistes. What informs the choice of artistes you feature on your songs?

Most of the records that I have dropped previously are strategic. I make sure the people I am putting on the record are actually aligning with the kind of sound I want to drop for my fans. So, given that I have been in the game for a while and most of the songs must be related to the street because that is where I am coming from. I think that works for me every time I drop a record.

What is the first thing you consider before making a song?

What I hear is the beat. As a DJ, I want to drop a song that I can play conveniently; like I can play and everyone goes crazy. So, first of all I look at the beat. It is not that I have not dropped some slow tempo, I dropped ‘Feel Alright’ with Ice Prince, Patoranking and Muggies years back but I am more of Afrobeat with the high tempo kind of songs that get people on the dance floor. So, first of all I go for the beat.

When did you start making music?

I started making music six to seven years ago professionally, my first record was with Dammy Krane, Yung Six. That was when they were boys in the industry. They were like people I could reach out to, to say let’s do a song together. I started making music because I wanted to add a face to my brand because initially the name DJ Kaywise was just a big name in the whole country. Everybody knows DJ KayWise’s job via my mix tapes that I used to do back then but it was very difficult for them to attach a face to the name. So people were like are you sure he is DJ KayWise; he is so young. A lot of people were using my name to scam people making money off me because there was no face to the name. So, I start making music videos. Right now, I am putting out music to allow my fans enjoy the kind of music I feel that I can play in clubs. That is why I started doing music; I want to put out my own project for people to enjoy my own sound.

How did you find your way to Alaba international market?

It was God actually. I do tell people I was called by God to be a DJ. I prayed to God because it was very hard. I was very young with no source of income. I had a fall out with my parents. I always had this dream of being in the midst of people. I will be in the centre and everybody will be enjoying themselves; black, white, different people come together but I will always be in the centre. At first I was confused, what is this? I kept explaining to my parents but they didn’t want to understand because they are Pastors. I googled how to be a DJ and music generally and I saw the picture of what I was always dreaming about on Google, so I said I wasn’t to go for this. I was around 14, 15 years of age, that is like 12 years ago. Then I started looking for ways to learn how to be a DJ. I went through almost 16 DJs to learn how to be a DJ. I had a fall out with my parents during that time. My dad actually because he didn’t understand the whole thing; he is a Pastor and he thought I wanted to start doing some shady things. Big shout out to my mum. She actually gave me her last savings to go and pay a certain DJ. He was asking for a lot of money, I can’t mention his name but he was asking for N25, 000. It was obviously her last savings or probably the last money she had but she gave it to me to go learn how to be a DJ. When I started making it as a DJ, my dad used to hear my mixes on the street, with the ‘’DJKAYWISE JOOR’’ tag. Then, he came home one day and said DJ KayWise Joor, I really laughed hearing that and I almost cried that day. I was so happy. I told him that I will still be that son that fears God.

How did you convince your dad to respect your hustle?

I started paying my tithes immediately I started making money. I think it started from there. I remember when I first paid N20, 000. My dad was like what is going on? It was huge because I told him I want to buy my own equip- ment. Back then, I used to rent differ- ent set.

My first show was N4, 000 and I only took N500 home. I had to be renting and if I had a show of N10, 000 just know all the money was going into renting equipment. So I had to save money every day to be able to buy one set, speaker and all that till I had the whole equipment. It was very hard but now I have more than 26 DJ sets and we are importing and buying more because we have an academy that teaches a lot of people. Now I have access to any disk jockey set in the whole world, I believe the academy has all the equipment every DJ is dreaming of having in the whole world and we are buying more because we need to give our students the best.

Were you making money during your mix tape era?

Yes. It was N1, 000 per mix and that was amazing for me, it was really huge at the time because I didn’t expect it. I just wanted to do music. I just wanted to be a DJ. I didn’t know I was going to make money off being a DJ.

What is the process of picking star feature?

Most songs that I put out, like I said I have being part of most artistes that are popping now; it is that they see it as a way of giving it back to the brand DJ Kaywise. Most of them can’t pay me. They just want to show mad love. They reach out and say ‘Kaywise I’ve got something for you.’ If you like it you can work on it.

As a DJ, if it is something I know I can work on and my fans will love it then we redo the project. For the artiste it is two ways, it is either they reach out or I reach out. The beat will first of all attract me then I know the kind of artiste that I want to put on the project, what kind of dance and immediately I reach out I say ‘baba I have got something for you let’s see if we can work something.’

I call Naira, I call Zlatan let’s do something amazing, let’s put is out it is a huge record. ‘Feel Alright’, shout out to Ice Prince. That was the first artiste that said KayWise I love what you’re doing, come to the house. Come and listen to so many records and I went to his house and he played Feel Alright, it was supposed to be his song and he gave me the recording and said Kaywise just take it and till now we still have a very good relationship. I really love and respect him in the industry. Music is not really for me. In a year I put out one or two songs but being a disk jockey is my thing and the promotion aspect, it is the company I run that helps to promote artistes. Breaking new artiste every year, that is what I love doing.

Like this: Like Loading...