DJ Kev joins PSquare, Goya Menor US tour

US-based Nigerian spin-master, Allwell John Ibama, also known as DJ Kev, who recently landed an international gig with BET International has added performance with PSquare and Goya Menor to his growing performance itinerary. The turntable talent has been lined up to perform on the US leg of PSquare’s World Reunion Tour, which kicked-off in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. He also joins ‘Dorime’ crooner, Goya Menor, on his three-month US tour. It has been a wonderful year for DJ Kev as his brand continues to gain acceptance in a multi-cultural American entertainment industry.

In May, the Disc Jockey thrilled party goers at the Central Park, venue of this year’s Atlanta Caribbean Carnival. This comes after he landed a gig to perform at BET International’s Welcome Party in Los Angeles. Speaking on his new gigs, he disclosed, “It has been an exciting year for me and I’m excited to do my thing with two great Nigerian acts to bring fun to music fans.

I can’t wait to join these renowned entertainers to give our fans an unforgettable experience that they will never forget in a long time. This would not be possible with my partners such as promoters and agents who believe in my talent.’’ He has over the years been recognised as Best African DJ (Diaspora) and Best Independent DJ (Universal) by African Fashion and Music Award (AFRIFAMU) Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPA).

