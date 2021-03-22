DJ shot dead in Ogun community

Taiwo Jimoh Armed men have shot dead a 35-year-old Disc Jockey (DJ) Adeyemi Bankole, at Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State. Bankole was murdered about 11pm on Tuesday, at Adesan Junction, while returning from an outing.

The victim was waiting at the Adesan Junction about to take a motorcycle to his house, when he was accosted by the assailants, who ordered him to sit on the ground. A witness said after he sat on the ground, he was appealing to the assailants to spare his life because he had aged parents he was taking care of.

The witness said some passers-by, who saw him and the gunmen, tried to intervene and begged on his behalf, but the assailants threatened them with guns. The passers-by fled and left Bankole to his fate. “While he was begging them to spare his life, the gunmen asked him to unlock his phone.

They used the phone to call his mother and told her that they sent his son on an errand which he refused to go, but now they were sending him on an errand of no return.

“The assailants also called his younger brother, who is a serving policeman, that he should come and pick the body of his elder brother when they were done with him. They broke his subscriber identity modular (SIM) card and threw it away.

So that nobody would be able reach him,” the witness said. Another person said a security guard attached to a filling station close to the scene saw the gunmen and the victim but couldn’t move closer to them for fear of being attacked.

He said: “After the gunmen had talked to his mother and the younger brother, they shot him twice on his neck. He fell inside the gutter.

The deceased was said to have been booked to play on Thursday at Ile-Ife in Osun State.”

The man added that Bankole, who was deported from an unnamed country, was planning to travel back to visit his wife and son who had been expecting him before he was murdered.

He said: “The death of Yemi forced his parents to relocate to their home town at Ikeji Arakeji in Osun State. His death caused panic and confusion in the community.” New Telegraph was told that it was not the first time such an incident had occurred at the junction. During the #End- SARS protests, someone was shot dead at the junction.

A community leader, who gave his name simply as Adewolu, called on the police and other security agencies to intensify efforts to curb crimes and criminalities in the community. Adewolu said Bankole was an easy going person.

The community leader said why the victim was shot dead was best known to those who killed him.

He said: “Mowe has become a community where everyone is afraid to live in. We have underaged children terrorising the community and the old all in the name that they are ‘Omo onile.’ We want peace in the community.”

