DJ Sunny Yankee rescues artistes with ‘Dream Matters’

The world of DJ Sunny Yankee and Cybersound music company, revolves round two studios, one based in Sydney, Australia and the other in Lagos, Nigeria. However, the duo have decided to create a collaboration album between upcoming artistes in Nigeria and in Australia.

The album, titled: ‘Dreams Matters’, is a blend of various styles to bring out untapped potentials among upcoming artistes.

A c – cording to DJ Sunny Yankee, who is the CEO of Cybersound, t h e album ‘Dream Matters’ a r o s e following plans to allow young and upcoming artistes express and announce themselves to the world.

He said: “The genre of the album is very diverse, as we have gospel, Afropop, Pop, R&B and African fusion.”å He disclosed that the 12-tracker album will be available on various platforms for streaming and downloads.

“When you listen to the album, you are sure to be infected by the groove, on tracks such as ‘Turn Up, the praise infused’ Kajormayin Jesu’ and the beautifully crafted ‘Show Them’,” he added.

