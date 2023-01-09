Sports

Djokovic beats Korda to win Adelaide meet

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Novak Djokovic saved a match point as he beat Sebastian Korda to win the Adelaide International and extend his winning run in Australia to 34 matches.

The Serb dropped his first set of the tournament but fought back to win 6-7 (8-10) 7-6 (7-3) 6-4. The world number five has won 92 career ATP singles titles, level with Rafael Nadal. Only Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer and Ivan Lendl have won more. “It’s been an amazing week, for me to be here is a gift,” said Djokovic.

“The support that I’ve been getting in the past 10 days is something that I don’t think I’ve experienced too many times in my life, so thank you so much to everyone for coming out every single match.”

The Adelaide International is Djokovic’s first tournament in Australia since he was deported in 2022 because of his COVID-19 vaccine status, but his visa ban has now been overturned. Djokovic will look to extend his record number of wins at the Australian Open which starts on 16 January.

He is targeting his 10th title, which would also equal Nadal’s men’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles. Aryna Sabalenka won her 11th career singles title, beating 18-year-old qualifier Linda Noskova 6-3 7-6 (6-4) in the women’s final. It was world number five Sabalenka’s first win since May 2021, sealing the victory without dropping a set throughout the tournament.

“I’madifferentplayerrightnow,” Sabalenka said after the match. “Maybe a little bit smarter, a little bit calmer on court. Just a little bit of everything changed.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

India 2022: Flamingos hit Egypt 4-0, put one leg in final round of qualifiers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s U17 girls have one leg in the final round of the African qualification series for this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup after a 4-0 defeat of their Egyptian counterparts at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Sunday. Defender Tumininu Adeshina had flashed a shot into the side-netting in the 13th minute before […]
Sports

NPFL: Musa shines in Pillars’ win over Adamawa Utd

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…four away victories recorded in MatchDay 21   Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, was the cynosure of all eyes in Kaduna, the venue of the Nigeria Professional Football League game between Kano Pillars and Adamawa United as the former Leicester of England returned to the league and club where he made his name before traveling […]
Sports

LCC Zenith Bank Tennis hots up

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The 2021 Lagos Country Club Zenith Bank Tennis Tournament enters its home stretch with top contenders vying to out do one another for the top prizes.   In the Men Singles A, Bimbo Okubena justified his high ranking as he defeated Chijioke Agbo 6-1 6-0 while Idemudia Ujiagbe also advanced by beating Dapo Adebanjo 6-4, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica