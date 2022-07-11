Sports

Djokovic beats Kyrgios to win Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic underlined his recent dominance at Wimbledon with a composed and controlled fightback against Australia’s Nick Kyrgios to win a fourth consecutive men’s singles title.

Serbia’s Djokovic, 35, lost the first set after some incredible serving from Kyrgios, but ended up winning 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-3) on Centre Court. It is Djokovic’s seventh SW19 men’s title and only Roger Federer has more.

 

Victory also moved him one behind Rafael Nadal’s record 22 men’s majors. Top seed Djokovic made a slower start than his 27-year-old opponent, who initially seemed unnerved by playing in his first Grand Slam singles final.

 

But the Serb did not lose belief as he showed all of his experience and nous to turn the match around. Losing his winning position began to irritate Kyrgios, who is known for his fiery temperament as well as his exciting tennis.

 

While Kyrgios increasingly remonstrated with his support team, Djokovic remained cool in the heat of the battle on a scorching Centre Court.

 

