Sports

Djokovic eager to put US Open behind him in Rome

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Novak Djokovic said Monday he wants to turn the page on his US Open disqualification when he competes in the Italian Open in Rome this week.

 

“It’s great that I have a tournament right after that happened, because I feel like the earlier I get back in a competition mode, the faster I’ll overcome that memory and kind of reprogramme it,” the world number one told reporters in the Italian capital.

 

Four-time winner Djokovic, who has a first round bye in Rome and opens his campaign midweek, said he had been shocked over his last 16 exit in New York after he accidentally struck line judge Laura Clark with a ball hit in frustration. “Of course it was very hard for me to accept right after it happened,” said the 33-year-old.

 

“For a couple of days I was in shock, and I was shaken by the whole default thing. “I checked with Laura after the match. She said that she was fine. No big injuries. “But, yeah, I mean, it was totally unexpected and very unintended, as well, of course to hit her.

“But as I said, when you hit the ball like that, as I hit it, you know, you have a chance to hit somebody that is on the court. “The rules are clear, so I accepted it, and I had to move on. I have my first chance here in Rome.” Djokovic’s New York default was his first defeat in 2020.

 

“I don’t think I will have any major issues coming back to the tour and being able to perform well and hit the tennis ball, of course during the point,” he said.

 

The 17-time Grand Slam winner however could not rule out it would not happen again. Djokovic is the top seed ahead of world number two Rafael Nadal in the tuneup for the final Grand Slam of the season, the French Open which begins on September 27.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Pinnick commends adhoc committee on late Martins as panel submits report

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick on Thursday praised the efforts of the Federation’s Adhoc Committee on Safety and Security, set up to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate death of Nasarawa United player, Chineme Martins during an NPFL game in Lafia on March 8, 2020, and to recommend stronger […]
Sports

Arteta backs David Luiz despite horror show at the Etihad

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Mikel Arteta insisted David Luiz’s horror show in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City has not changed his opinion of the defender. David Luiz was at fault for two of City’s goals as the Gunners resumed their Premier League campaign with a resounding defeat in the Manchester rain on Wednesday. The former Chelsea center-back’s failed […]
Sports

UEFA League: Okocha sends goodwill message to PSG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian football legend, Austin Okocha, has thrown his weight behind his former club Paris Saint-Germain, ahead of Sunday’s UEFA Champions League final tie against Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal. Okocha played for PSG for four years between 1998 and 2002. He was signed by PSG after the France 1998 World Cup for £14 million; making him […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: