Djokovic, other top seeds on duty as US Open begins today

Top seed Novak Djokovic says he is playing some of the best tennis of his career as he prepares to start his bid for an 18th Grand Slam at the US Open.

The Serb faces Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in the first night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium Czech Karolina Pliskova, the women’s top seed, faces Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina on Ashe when the tournament begins on Monday.

Britain’s Cameron Norrie and Kyle Edmund also play on the opening day.

Norrie, ranked 77th, has been given a tough draw against Argentine ninth seed Diego Schwartzman and plays first on court five at 16:00. World number 44 Edmund takes on Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan on the same court at about 21:00.

Japan’s 2018 champion Naomi Osaka rounds off the first day’s play on Ashe, although the fourth seed says she is “stressed” about whether she will be fully fit.

