Djokovic pulls out of Indian Wells, Miami

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Indian Wells and the Miami Open – the first two Masters Series events of the year – because of US coronavirus rules.

Regulations require any non-US citizen to have a Covid vaccination before entering the country, reports the BBC.

Serb Djokovic, 34, told the BBC last month that he had not been vaccinated.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner was included in the draw for both events, but has since posted on Twitter that he knew it was “unlikely” he could travel.

He is likely to make his return to the tour at the Monte Carlo Masters in April.

The Indian Wells draw will be less balanced as a result of Djokovic’s late withdrawal.

As the next player in line to be seeded, last year’s semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov will move into Djokovic’s space in the draw. A lucky loser from qualifying will fill the Bulgarian’s spot in due course.

Djokovic was deported from Australia in January after the country’s government cancelled his visa in a row over his vaccine status, and Djokovic told the BBC’s Amol Rajan in an interview last month that he is prepared to miss other big events in future.

“The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else,” he said.

“I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can.”

 

