Sports

Djokovic saga damaging, says tennis governing body

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The controversy over Novak Djokovic’s Australian visa application has been “damaging on all fronts”, the men’s professional tennis tour has said.

The ATP also called for more clarity of the rules to enter Australia and urged players to get vaccinated, reports the BBC.

Djokovic left an immigration detention hotel on Monday after his visa cancellation was overturned in court.

But Australia’s immigration minister still has powers to re-cancel the visa and deport the unvaccinated player.

“Complications in recent days related to player entry into Australia have… highlighted the need for clearer understanding, communication and application of the rules,” said an ATP statement.

“In travelling to Melbourne, it’s clear Novak Djokovic believed he had been granted a necessary medical exemption in order to comply with entry regulations.

“The series of events leading to Monday’s court hearing have been damaging on all fronts, including for Novak’s well-being and preparation for the Australian Open.”

Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic spoke with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison in a call on Monday and emphasised Djokovic’s need for good training conditions, local media reported.

Morrison’s office said in a statement he’d had a “constructive call”. Neither leader commented on whether Djokovic could still be deported.

Following his release, Serbia’s Djokovic, 34, posted a photo of himself and his team – including coach Goran Ivanisevic – on court at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, where he has won a record nine Australian Open men’s singles titles.

This year’s tournament begins on January 17 and if Djokovic wins, he will become the most successful men’s player in history.

The world number one is tied with Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Spain’s Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

Though Djokovic has not spoken publicly about his vaccination status, in his interview with border officials he confirms he is not vaccinated.

He told the interviewer that he tested positive for Covid twice – in June 2020 and on December 16 2021. Copies of his positive PCR tests were provided to the interviewer – one was issued on the December 16, 2021, a day before Djokovic appeared at public events without a mask.

The ATP added: “More broadly, ATP continues to strongly recommend vaccination for all players on the ATP Tour, which we believe is essential for our sport to navigate the pandemic.

“This is based on scientific evidence supporting the health benefits provided and to comply with global travel regulations, which we anticipate will become stricter over time.

“We are encouraged that 97% of the top 100 players are vaccinated leading into this year’s Australian Open.”

Nadal called the build-up to the Australian Open a “circus”.

“Justice has spoken and has said that he [Djokovic] has the right to participate in the Australian Open and I think it is the fairest decision,” Nadal told the Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

Czech player Renata Voracova had her visa cancelled after travelling to Australia.

The Czech government said Voracova entered Australia on a valid exemption. Like Djokovic, she had contracted Covid-19 recently.

The Australian government said on Friday that a recent infection does not mean a foreign national can travel to the country without being fully vaccinated.

“Hopefully he can play. Because that is what we went there for: to play tennis and not be part of any inside games,” said Voracova.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Dare’s battle with stadia revival, sports policy template

Posted on Author John Joshua Akanji

Time moves so fast with tons of achievements that it seemed like yesterday when President Mohammadu Buhari appointed Mr. Sunday Akin Dare as Minister of Youth and Sports Development. Since assuming office, Dare has moved by changing the dynamics of the ministry that is often perceived as not only poorly funded, but problematic. Dare’s renewed […]
Sports

Ligue 1: Messi shows off Ballon d’Or as PSG held by Nice

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi showed off his latest Ballon d’Or to Paris Saint-Germain supporters on Wednesday but the Argentinian had a quiet night as the Ligue 1 leaders were held to a 0-0 draw by Nice at the Parc des Princes. The 34-year-old had been a pre-match doubt having reportedly picked up a stomach bug after […]
Sports

Champions League: Rashford pounces late to set United on winning start against PSG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Marcus Rashford repeated his late heroics against Paris St-Germain with a superb winner as Manchester United marked their return to the Champions League with a fine win at the home of last season’s beaten finalists. Rashford’s stoppage-time penalty sealed a famous victory at the Parc des Princes 18 months ago and the England striker was again […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica