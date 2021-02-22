Djokovic wins record 9th Aussie Open title

Novak Djokovic continued his dominance of the Australian Open by overwhelming an irritated Daniil Medvedev to win a record-extending ninth men’s title.

Top seed Djokovic won 7-5 6-2 6-2 to claim his 18th Grand Slam, leaving him two behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the men’s record books.

The 33-year-old Serb has never lost a final at Melbourne Park and beating Medvedev is a third triumph in a row. Russian fourth seed Medvedev, 25, has lost both of his Grand Slam finals.

After collecting the trophy, Djokovic told the Rod Laver Arena: “I love you each year more and more. The love affair keeps going.”

Medvedev, who lost to Nadal in the 2019 US Open final, was tipped to push Djokovic close and win his maiden major.

The Russian had reached the Melbourne final on the back of a 20-match winning streak, but floundered under the intense pressure applied by Djokovic.

Like this: Like Loading...