Djokovic zooms into Olympics semis

Novak Djokovic remains on course for a ‘Golden Slam’ after ruthlessly ending the dreams of home hope Kei Nishikori to cruise into the Olympic semi-finals. The world number one, bidding to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold in the same year, breezed through 6-2 6-0. He will face Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals on Friday. Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic and the Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova will meet in Saturday’s women’s final. Bencic outlasted Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 6-3 in a match lasting almost three hours in the searing Tokyo heat, saving five set points in a 73-minute opening set that she won on a tie-break. The Swiss later returned to the court to become the fifth player to reach finals in both singles and doubles at a Games since tennis was reintroduced to the Olympics in 1988, as she and Viktorija Gol- ubic beat Brazilian pair Laura Pigossi a n d Luisa Stefani 7 – 5 6-3.
Related Articles
3SC on shooting spree in NNL
With several years in the Nigeria National League, Shooting Stars of Ibadan are poised to gain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League. The Ibadan soccer lord have failed on two occasions at the last minute but it looks like the team will likely secure the elusive promotion this time around. Shooting Stars started the […]
Tuchel to sign new contract after leading Chelsea to glory
• Manager to be given deal to 2023 with option of further year • Tuchel: ‘I want the next title, I demand to be a part of it’ Thomas Tuchel is close to signing a new contract after leading Chelsea to European glory with a classy victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final at the […]
Champions League: Man City hit semis, Liverpool out
Manchester City are through to the semi-finals of the Champions League for only the second time after sealing victory over Borussia Dortmund in the last eight courtesy of comeback win in Germany. Holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg, City found themselves needing to chase the tie when 17-year-old England international Jude Bellingham […]
