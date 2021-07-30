Sports

Djokovic zooms into Olympics semis

Novak Djokovic remains on course for a ‘Golden Slam’ after ruthlessly ending the dreams of home hope Kei Nishikori to cruise into the Olympic semi-finals. The world number one, bidding to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold in the same year, breezed through 6-2 6-0. He will face Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals on Friday. Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic and the Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova will meet in Saturday’s women’s final. Bencic outlasted Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 6-3 in a match lasting almost three hours in the searing Tokyo heat, saving five set points in a 73-minute opening set that she won on a tie-break. The Swiss later returned to the court to become the fifth player to reach finals in both singles and doubles at a Games since tennis was reintroduced to the Olympics in 1988, as she and Viktorija Gol- ubic beat Brazilian pair Laura Pigossi a n d Luisa Stefani 7 – 5 6-3.

