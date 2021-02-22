Sports

Djokovic’s ‘sublime 9’ a statement to the chasing pack

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Novak Djokovic’s “unbelievable” performance to win his ninth Australian Open final was a statement to the young guns looking to break the stranglehold of the “Big Three” on Grand Slam titles, according to seven-times major winner Mats Wilander.
Arguments over which of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal or Djokovic are the greatest men’s champion of all time might rage long after they hang up their rackets, but at Melbourne Park’s Rod Laver Arena the Serbian is in a class of his own, reports Reuters.
Djokovic on Sunday brushed aside a month of controversy and a painful muscle tear in his abdomen to thrash Russian young gun Daniil Medvedev in straight sets and extend his own record for titles won on the famous blue carpet.
“Brilliant work on another Australian title,” Rod Laver, the Australian after whom the stadium court is named, said in message to Djokovic on Twitter.
“Under so much pressure in such difficult times. You continue to show the world what a great champion you are. There was no doubt in your mind tonight – Daniil felt the full force of your will. Sublime 9!”
Medvedev was the brightest of the younger talents looking to break into the Grand Slam winners’ circle in Melbourne this year and reached the final on the back of a 20-match winning streak that included victories over the best players in the game.
The 25-year-old Russian was made to look plain ordinary by Djokovic in the final, however, as the Serbian showcased his incredible mental strength and a bewildering array of shots.
“It was an unbelievable performance,” Swede Wilander told Eurosport.
“That’s a huge statement to (the next generation), to us, to the whole world. Novak is just so complete these days, he can hit those little drop shots, he can come to the net, he’s got choices.”
Former U.S. Open champion Andy Roddick was not always a big fan of Djokovic the man – once almost coming to blows with him in the dressing room – but was left in awe of his performance at Melbourne Park.
“Djoker is so good,” the American posted on Twitter. “He’s routined great, great players at the Aussie Open over the years. There is nowhere to attack him on the court. It’s like not being able to hit a boxer, but that boxer also has knockout power in both hands. Props.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles

The 1980 1980 AFCON WINNERS
Sports

The pains of 1980 AFCON winners and growing calls for retirement benefits

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN

Nigeria won the Nations Cup for the first time in 1980 and our correspondent AJIBADE OLUSESAN explores the lives of the heroes who earned the country that success 39 years ago and discovered that many of them are suffering debilitating health issues. Their plights have deepened discourse for the establishment of retirement benefits for retired […]
Sports

CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers Utd, Enyimba in war of words

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Afelokhai: No hiding place for People’s Elephant in PH Omaka: We’ll win again to progress   It has been war of words after Sunday’s first leg of the final playoff of the CAF Confederation Cup game between two-time CAF Champions League winners, Enyimba and another top team in the Nigeria Professional Football League, Rivers United, […]
Sports

National Principal’s Cup: Organisers set to announce ambassadors

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The organisers of the yet to commence National Principal’s Cup, HideaPlus Limited, is set to announce the ambassadors for the rebranded competition which has produced top stars for the country in the past. HideaPlus Limited met with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports developme   nt at its office in Abuja on Thursday, August […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica