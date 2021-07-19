DJ’s shouldn’t limit themselves to their neighborhood – DJ Nero

Award-winning Nigerian Disc Jockey, Dj Nero has advised upcoming DJs not to limit themselves to their neighborhood alone.

Dj Nero who is popular for dishing out incredible mixtapes made this known in a recent interview.

While sharing his thoughts on what limits Nigerians Dj’s, he said many Nigerian Dj’s limits themselves to their neighborhood and that’s bad.” noting that as a Dj one should be ready to explore the world and ready to move.

Dj Nero hails from Enugu state, although he spent his formative years in Benin before moving to Lagos.

“Benin was like a training ground to me even if I explored the town and gained my self-recognition. But I always knew that I will move to Lagos. I moved to Lagos on Jan 2nd, 2021.” he said.

Born Anih Chineye Jeremiah, Dj Nero was one of those kids who didn’t have the full support of his parents at the beginning stage of his career but later had to win their support through hard work and perseverance.

Speaking on what motivates him, he said “I’m a very positive person . Nothing fails in my hand. I am born for greatness”.

He however noted that his fans should expect singles or a full body of work soonest and further advised upcoming DJs to be positive in whatever they do.

