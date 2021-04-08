DLM Capital acquires MFB license

DLM Capital Group, a developmental investment bank, has announced its plans to expand into Nigeria’s million-dollar fintech sector following its acquisition of Links Microfinance Bank. The license will give DLM Capital Group the mandate to operate small scale banking services in Nigeria. This will also allow the successive launch of its star digital lending brand, Sofri, in the second quarter of this year. The acquisition, combined with the bank’s many fintech efforts already underway, will position them to deliver even more value for corporates and consumers. DLM Capital Group’s acquisition of Links MFB represents both an entry into new businesses and complementary enhancements to the institution’s existing subsidiaries. First, this prospect opens new market opportunities for the bank on the African continent. Also, the acquisition will enable the institution exit its ‘legacy bank’ visibility and work more closely with the fintech community to build a ‘challenger bank’ brand that proffers innovative technological solutions for the Nigerian market. The Corporate Communications Manager at DLM Capital Group, Chinwendu Ohakpougwu, stated: “We are particularly excited about our acquisition of Links MFB and how it enhances the growth trajectory of our business.”
Related Articles
IMF: Women, SMEs still face financial access challenges
Despite a general improvement in access to and usage of financial services in low- and middle-income economies over the years, women and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) in such developing countries are still grappling with exclusion from the financial system, results from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF), “2020 Financial Access Survey(FAS)”, show. The IMF, which […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AIICO Insurance to divest from pension business
A IICO Insurance Plc (AIICO) has entered into discussions with FCMB Pensions Limited for the divestment of its interest in its Pension subsidiary, AIICO Pension Managers Limited. The proposed sale will see a full uptake of AIICO’s 70 per cent stake in the company. A statement signed by Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Airport concessioning: Stakeholders seek dispute resolution plan
Ahead of the public hearing by the House of Representatives to take a holistic look at the concession of major airports across the country, aviation stakeholders have urged the Federal Government to resolve all pending partnership disputes to boost investors’ confidence in the airport concession plan. The group, under the aegis of Aviation Safety Round […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)