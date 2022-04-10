Business

DLM Capital gets CBN’s approval for acquisition of Links MFB

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

DLM Capital, an investment bank has received the final approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its acquisition of Links Microfinance Bank.

 

According to a statement from the firm, the approval will further solidify the Group’s much awaited Digital Banking entrance and launch.

 

This development transitions the DLM as one of the few players in the industry that has expanded into a financial institution providing different types of services that cuts across different socio-economic classes.

 

Group CEO/MD, DLM Capital Group, Sonnie B. Ayere, said: “We sincerely thank the SEC and CBN for consent and final approval respectively of our MFB acquisition.

 

This will help to position us more as a full-fledged financial services institution which will develop and disseminate various financial products and services that will reach millions of Nigerians, who are underserved. We are looking forward to working with all stakeholders, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, and to expand financial inclusion to meet the everevolving needs of the average Nigerian.”

 

MD/CEO, LINKS MFB, Funsho Idowu, also said the bank is positioned to carve a niche for itself in the market space, having just joined the unique group of digital banks to create loans, investment opportunities, support job creation and empower MSMEs through unhindered access to its financial services, as clearly spelt out in the bank’s mission statement.

 

“This deal, together with our NDIC insurance, will demonstrate to our customers that they can trust us with their financial needs,” he added.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

