DLM Capital group launches Sofri digital bank

…unveils BrodaShaggi as brand ambassador

DLM Capital Group, a development investment bank, yesterday, announced the launch of its digital bank, Sofri, its one-stopshop mobile app, alongside the unveiling of Sofri’s Brand Ambassador, Samuel Perry AKA BrodaShaggi. According to the company, Sofri derives its brand name from the Pidgin English expression, “sofrisofri,” which translates to “easy” or “stress-free.” Sofri digital bank identifies with the financial hassles of everyday living and portrays an easy access to providing solutions to these problems. The digital bank, available on both Android and IOS stores, is designed as a one-stopshop approach to all its users and will include loans, investments and savings products.

Speaking to the press at the launch, MD/CEO of Sofri, Funsho Idowu, said: “The Sofri app is designed to strengthen our commitment to our clients and provide them with access to renewed solutions, especially in today’s digital world. This is part of our obligations to consistently provide innovative, simple and convenient services and to add value to our stakeholders,” he added. Sofri Brand Ambassador, BrodaShaggi, said: “I am excited to be affiliated with a brand like Sofri. We live in a part of the world where there are countless financial frustrations faced daily. Sofri’s pledge to ease these frustrations is a remarkable thing for me and I can’t wait to use my platform to spread the news and inform my fans of the numerous opportunities Sofri presents.”

 

