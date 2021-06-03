DLM Capital launches fintech challenge for innovators

Prominent development investment bank, DLM Capital Group, through its digital banking subsidiary, “SOFRI,” has announced the inaugural edition of its Fintech pitch competition – Pegasus Fintech Challenge. The challenge will be executed in partnership with top tech accelerator, African Fintech Foundry. This is as part of its commitment to accelerate seeding funding and investments in Nigeria’s fintech environment. It is open to all Fintechs operating in Nigeria. Interested participants are invited to submit applications by sending details of their product as well as a demo to https://mypitch. dlm.group/ before June 18, 2021. However, selected nominations will participate in a pitch event wherein top three challengers will be selected and awarded.

