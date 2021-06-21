Business

DLM Capital retains position as best finance team

DLM Capital Group have emerged winner at the Capital Finance International (CFI) 2021 awards as the best structured finance and securitisation team in West Africa. This award has been won consecutively in three years and affirms the group’s strong performance as a leading investment institution and asset manager. CFI awards seek to identify the contributions of individuals and organisations that contribute significantly to the advancement of economies and truly add value for all stakeholders.

 

DLM Capital Group creates bespoke business solutions for alternative financing and harnessing funds for growth. The group focuses on four key sectors — consumer credit, agriculture, microfinance, and education with a mandate to reduce poverty and improve living conditions for Africans, while mobilising resources for the continent’s economic and social development.

 

‘In the past three years, our portfolio management team’s performance has remained consistent, and our clients have benefited immensely from exposure to our solutions, including the NMRC securitisation deal and the DLM Primero BRT Securitisation,’ said Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing, DLM Capital Group, Chinwendu Ohakpougwu.

 

‘’We are positioned to provide services to an expansive client base of retail, high net-worth and institutional customers.

 

DLM Capital Group remains committed to constantly providing financial solutions that will enable our clients make a difference, and we are honored to be recognised once again as a reflection of the quality of support offered to our clients,’’ she added.

DLM has won recognition in West African capital markets, acting as sole arranger to over 80 percent of structured finance transactions in Nigeria — and all the securitisation transactions. It provides deal structuring, advisory execution and capital raising services across the Nigerian capital market.

