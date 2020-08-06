DMO: $ 3.121bn Chinese loan deployed to finance 11 projects

The $3.121 billion loan facility Nigerian government obtained from China was deployed to 11 projects, Debt Management Office, DMO, clarified last night. The projects include Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Idu-Kaduna section), Abuja Light Rail Project, and Nigerian Four Airport Terminals Expansion Projects (Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt), Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos- Ibadan section) and Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Abuja – Keffi- Makurdi Road Project.

The DMO said borrowing was a joint activity between the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the legislative arm of government. The debt office put China’s total loan facility at $3.121 billion as of March 31, 2020, representing 3.94 er cent of Nigeria’s total public debt $ 79.303 billion as of March 31, 2020.

The debt office clarified that China was not a major source of funding for the Nigeria government, adding that in terms of external sources of funds, loans from China accounted for 11.28 per cent of the external debt stock of $27.67 billion. Fresh insights on Nigeria’s indebtedness to the Republic of China by DMO is against the backdrop of concerns raised by members of National Assembly and the public on status of China’s loan to Nigeria. “The general public is encouraged to be guided by the facts in this press release.

How much loan has Nigeria taken from China? “As at March 31, 2020, the total borrowing by Nigeria from China was $3.121 billion. This amount represents only 3.94 per cent of Nigeria’s total public debt of $79.303 billion as at March 31, 2020. “Similarly, in terms of external sources of funds, loans from China accounted for 11.28 per cent of the external debt stock of $ 27.67 billion at the same date. These data show that China is not a major source of funding for the Nigerian government,” said DMO.

It said the loans from China were concessional loans that come with very low interest rates. It explained that all the total borrowing of $3.121 billion from China was concessional loans with Interest Rates of 2.50 per cent p.a. 20 years tenor and grace period (Moratorium) of sevenyears.

“These terms are compliant with the provisions of Section 41 (1a) of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007. In addition, the low interest rate reduces the interest cost to government while the long tenor enables the repayment of the principal sum of the loans over many years” These two benefits make the provisions for debt service in the annual budget lower than they would otherwise have been if the loans were on commercial terms,” it explained.

