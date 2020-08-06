Business

DMO: $ 3.121bn Chinese loan deployed to finance 11 projects

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comments Off on DMO: $ 3.121bn Chinese loan deployed to finance 11 projects

The $3.121 billion loan facility Nigerian government obtained from China was deployed to 11 projects, Debt Management Office, DMO, clarified last night. The projects include Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Idu-Kaduna section), Abuja Light Rail Project, and Nigerian Four Airport Terminals Expansion Projects (Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt), Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos- Ibadan section) and Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Abuja – Keffi- Makurdi Road Project.

The DMO said borrowing was a joint activity between the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the legislative arm of government. The debt office put China’s total loan facility at $3.121 billion as of March 31, 2020, representing 3.94 er cent of Nigeria’s total public debt $ 79.303 billion as of March 31, 2020.

The debt office clarified that China was not a major source of funding for the Nigeria government, adding that in terms of external sources of funds, loans from China accounted for 11.28 per cent of the external debt stock of $27.67 billion. Fresh insights on Nigeria’s indebtedness to the Republic of China by DMO is against the backdrop of concerns raised by members of National Assembly and the public on status of China’s loan to Nigeria. “The general public is encouraged to be guided by the facts in this press release.

How much loan has Nigeria taken from China? “As at March 31, 2020, the total borrowing by Nigeria from China was $3.121 billion. This amount represents only 3.94 per cent of Nigeria’s total public debt of $79.303 billion as at March 31, 2020. “Similarly, in terms of external sources of funds, loans from China accounted for 11.28 per cent of the external debt stock of $ 27.67 billion at the same date. These data show that China is not a major source of funding for the Nigerian government,” said DMO.

It said the loans from China were concessional loans that come with very low interest rates. It explained that all the total borrowing of $3.121 billion from China was concessional loans with Interest Rates of 2.50 per cent p.a. 20 years tenor and grace period (Moratorium) of sevenyears.

“These terms are compliant with the provisions of Section 41 (1a) of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007. In addition, the low interest rate reduces the interest cost to government while the long tenor enables the repayment of the principal sum of the loans over many years” These two benefits make the provisions for debt service in the annual budget lower than they would otherwise have been if the loans were on commercial terms,” it explained.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Morelife: 9mobile slashes local, international call rates

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

In a bold move to enable its customers stay in touch with their loved ones at a much more affordable cost, one of Nigeria’s leading telecommunications operators, 9mobile, has launched a communication package tagged Morelife. Morelife is a voice-based prepaid package that allows customers to make calls at 11k/s to all networks in Nigeria and […]
Business

COVID 19: Capital market community commends PTF

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Presidential Task Force on COVID- 19 has been commended for its efforts at containing the spread of the virus in Nigeria. The management of Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, stated this during the donation of an ambulance to the PTF by the Capital Market Support Committee on COVID- 19, CMSCC in Abuja, Wednesday. According […]
Business

COVID-19: Economists call for more direct cash payments to boost US economy

Posted on Author Reporter

  Direct cash payments can improve financial security, boost consumer spending and may speed up the recovery, according to a letter from a group of economists calling on U.S. policymakers to keep providing direct cash payments to Americans until the economy is stronger. The stimulus payments should be issued automatically, based on certain economic indicators […]

%d bloggers like this: