DMO: Budget deficits’ funding liable for rising debt

Managing Nigeria’s debt stock and its associated risks have been simplified in the last five years by Debt Management Office (DMO). ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

Debt Management Office (DMO) established on October 4, 2000 has the constitutional mandate to centrally coordinate the management of Nigeria’s debt, hitherto being done by myriads of uncoordinated establishments. Its establishment was hinged on the need for a well-focused and credible office to proactively manage the public debts and invariably, deepen the country’s financial markets towards ensuring global competitiveness. The coming of the fourth DG of DMO, Mrs. Patience Oniha, in 2017, brought about the development of benchmark bonds for the domestic bond market, which has led to improved liquidity, in addition to creating a sovereign yield curve which created opportunities for state governments, multilaterals and corporate organisations to raise long term funds. The purpose for the domestic bond market was to create a debt capital market where public and private sectors can access long term funds to finance Nigeria’s growth and development. Oniha handled the issuance of Nigeria’s debut $500 million Eurobond in January 2011. The debut Eurobond opened a new source of funding for the Federal Government and corporations. In 2013, she also managed the issuance of the dual-tranche $1 billion Eurobond which was subscribed to the tune of about 400 per cent.

Sukuk bonds innovation

The Sukuk bonds, which is now the Federal Government’s most efficient and reliable borrowing instrument to fund road projects across the six geo-political zones of the country is one of Oniha’s major achievements. From 2017, when DMO issued the first Sukuk bond, the debt agency has issued two additional Sukuk bonds. It issued N100 billion in 2018 and another for N162.557 billion in 2020. Between September 2017 and June 2021, DMO on behalf of the Federal Government had issued a total sum of N362.577 billion sovereign Sukuk for financing roads across six geo political zones of the country. The interest generated by Sukuk bonds has been demonstrated by far reaching over subscription of each Sukuk bonds issuance.

New borrowings to fund deficits in Appropriation Act

While giving an update on Nigeria’s total debt stock as of December 2021 which stood at N39.556 trillion, Oniha provided all background information and offered reasons why debts were best options in funding critical infrastructure and shed light on the Federal Government’s repayment plan. She said: “The rising public debt level stems from new borrowings to fund recurring budget deficits in the Appropriation Acts over the years. These new borrowings are approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the National Assembly (NASS) as required by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007 and the Debt Management Act, 2003. If we critically look at the federal budget over many years, it will be observed that successive governments have run budget deficits which have been financed 80 per cent or more by new borrowings. These successive new borrowings have resulted in debt accumulation and by extension, an increase in the debt stock. “Budget deficits have arisen from shortfalls in revenues required to meet the government’s expenditure. For many years, Nigeria has been dependent on crude oil for revenues, a commodity whose price is prone to volatility. This volatility and challenges with production have oftentimes been responsible for deficits in the budget. A look at budget deficits shows that the range between 2015 and 2022 was NGN1.616 trillion to NGN6.449 trillion, while new borrowings to finance the deficits ranged between NGN1.457 trillion and N5.489 trillion. It must be stated that the crash in crude oil prices in 2016 affected Nigeria significantly, leading to a recession in 2017. To bring the economy out of the recession, the government prepared an Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020. One of the strategies in the ERGP was that the government will borrow domestically and externally to fund infrastructure and strengthen external reserves. With the exit from the recession in Q2, 2017, the level of new borrowings reduced to N1.6 trillion in 2018 from N2.3 trillion in 2017,” Mrs. Oniha explained. She added that the higher levels of new borrowings since 2020 were as a result of COVID- 19 pandemic which further constrained revenues whilst at the same time increased the need for government spending.

Managing debt risk:

Since 2017, when she took charge of DMO affairs, the agency consciously sticks to laid down principles for managing risks associated with public debt management. DMO uses the World Bank/IMF debt management tools such as the Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) and the Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS). The DG ensured that maturities in the Public Debt Portfolio are well spread out to avoid bunching of maturities and to ease repayments of maturing obligations. Mrs. Oniha further introduced a number of initiatives. Amongst them were the issuance of seven circulars to control expenditure on specific overhead items and the negotiation of discounts with airlines. These delivered savings estimated at N17 billion to the government

