DMO denies N1.08bn fraud

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has said it adheres to transparent and standard procedures consistent with laid down Civil Service rules in the discharge of its mandate. To this end, the management in a statement yesterday described an alleged N1.08 billion scandal as reported by a national daily (not New Telegraph) as lies.

The DMO statement reads in part: “The attention of the Debt Management Office (DMO) has been drawn to a report in the Vanguard of Saturday August 22, 2020 titled “Alleged N1.08bn corruption scandal hits DMO. “The DMO hereby states unequivocally that the story is false, full of lies and the documents referred to in the report have been twisted and distorted with the intention to misinform the general public and discredit the institution.”

According to the statement, the report is not a true representation of the dealings in the DMO.

“It should be noted that the DMO is an accountable, transparent and responsible organisation that works in accordance with laid down Civil Service procedures and it is highly regarded by multilateral agencies and financial institutions as a reputable government agency.”

The agency described those behind the story as disgruntled elements who have not only breached the Civil Service rules but have also contravened laid down procedures for dealing with official matters.

“These officials have resorted to illegally leaking official documents due to their recent redeployment, have colluded with other disgruntled persons who have failed in their attempts to control the running of the affairs of the DMO, which has blocked their ability to pilfer public funds.

“The story referred to documents that, on their own, are incomplete and do not reflect the whole story or the purpose of any transaction. “The claims that events and travels by officials of the DMO either did not take place or did not hold are false and an attempt to discredit the impeccable records of the organisation. These speak to their desperation to give the institution a bad name.

The DMO, in line with laid down Civil Service Regulations, will brief relevant security agencies in the country to thoroughly investigate the sources of the documents, on which the sponsors based their story, with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book in line with Public Service Rules No. 030401 and 030402 which prescribes dismissal for unauthorized disclosure of official information as a serious

Like this: Like Loading...