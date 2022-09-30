Business

DMO: FGN securities provide opportunity for ordinary Nigerians

Posted on

The Debt Management Office (DMO) says FGN Securities provide a rare opportunity for ordinary Nigerians to invest and earn regular income. Director-General of the DMO, Patience Oniha, said this on Thursday at FGN Securities Issuance Awareness Programme in Umuahia, Abia. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the awareness programme is a collaborative effort by the DMO and CSL Stockbrokers Ltd., the stockbroking firm of the Federal Government. Oniha, who was represented by Mr Joe Ugoala, DMO’s Director, Organisational Resources Department, said the risk-free nature of FGN securities made them particularly attractive to the common people.

She urged residents of Umuahia to take full advantage of the opportunity to diversify their investments, while also supporting the Federal Government to raise revenue for infrastructural projects. She said that investors could access their funds anytime they liked as “government cannot default in payment”. “FGN securities are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government, and that greatly reduces risk of loss of capital, ” Oniha said. Earlier, Ifeoma Ukwunna, Lead, Retail Business, CSL Stockbrokers Ltd., said investment in FGN securities would give Nigerians the opportunity to earn passive income from their idle funds. Ukwunna said that the security instruments provided opportunity for investors to diversify their investment portfolios across asset classes, thereby reducing risk of loss of investment.

 

Our Reporters

