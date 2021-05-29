DMO hints on extending Sukuk beyond road projects

Beyond deploying it for roads construction and maintenance, federal government may extend Sukuk to finance other projects outside road. Director- General, Debt Management Office ( DMO) Patience Oniha hinted of likelihood of extending Sukuk option to financing other projects on Friday via her verified twitter account. However, she said the option is dependent on market conditions.

“With the successful issuance of 3 tranches of the Sukuk for various road projects across the country, we are planning to issue another SUKUK to finance infrastructural projects spanning beyond roads. This remains dependent on the market conditions at the time of issuance”, Oniha hinted. DMO thus far raised a total sum of N362.57 billion via Sukuk bonds specifically for the financing of some key infrastructure projects across the country. In March this year, the debt office raised Sukuk bond worth N162.56 billion listed at Nigerian Stock Exchange and FMDQ Securities Exchange.

The tranche was third in the series of Sukuk bond raised by the current administration for the financing of infrastructure projects across the country. The DMO started the issuance of sovereign Sukuk in September 2017 as one of the measures towards attaining its strategic objective of bridging the infrastructure gap in Nigeria to promote job creation and economic growth.

Like this: Like Loading...