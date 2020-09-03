DMO: How COVID-19 triggered more borrowing

…says deficit rose from N1.4trn to N4.2trn

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has said that the advent of the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic worsened Nigeria’s economic woes, as it forced the deficit in the 2020 budget to rise from N1.4 trillion to a whooping N4.2 trillion and triggered more borrowing to keep the economy afloat. Director General of DMO, Patience Oniha, who disclosed this yesterday at an interactive media forum in Abuja, recalled that following the outbreak of the global pandemic, the price of crude oil crashed, revenue declined rapidly and left funding gaps in the nation’s budget.

In apparent reaction to Nigeria’s rising debt profile and the criticisms trailing the continued borrowing by the Federal Government to fund annual budgets, Oniha said that there was need to draw a line between the politics and economics of borrowing in order for citizens to appreciate why governments borrow. In nearly all cases, she said, nations borrow money when there are gaps between revenue and expenditure proposals in their budget.

Oniha said that contrary to the perception in some quarters, Nigeria was not the only country that borrows to fund its budget, adding that countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Russia and even oil rich Qatar borrows to fund projects that keep their economy running. According to her, the shortfall in the revenue accruing from oil increased Nigeria’s propensity to borrow in order to fund its budget for the year. She urged Nigerians not to be scared about Nigeria’s debt profile as the borrowed funds were being judiciously applied to key projects.

Oniha explained that the $22.75 billion proposed to be borrowed in the current budget and approved by both the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the National Assembly was tied to specific projects. “These are concessional loans and are tied to specific projects.

It is not as if this fund will be released in bulk to the government, but it will be released as the specified projects attain the required milestones of execution,” she said. On the need to eliminate the possibility of Nigeria being unable to pay back her loans, the DMO boss said projects such as roads and rails funded through borrowing could be turned into revenue generating points by tolling them. She, however, warned that in tolling these transport infrastructure, the government must adopt the electronic payment system to avoid revenue leakages.

