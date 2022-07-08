DMO lists $1.25bn Eurobond on NGX, FMDQ

The Federal Government’s Eurobond has been listed both at Nigeria Exchange Limited and the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited. The Debt Management Office (DMO) yesterday confirmed listing of 8. 375 per cent of $1. 250 billion on the Nigeria Exchange Limited and the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited. The bond, which was issued in March 2022, will be due in March 2029, according to a circular, posted on the DMO website, yesterday. The Eurobond, originally listed on the London Stock Exchange, was issued on approvals in this year’s Appropriation Act and subsequent approvals received from the Federal Executive Council and the National Assembly. DMO had explained that the proceeds of the Eurobond were used in financing capital projects in the Appropriation Act, adding, “the proceeds contributed to an increase in Nigeria’s external reserves.” The decision to list the Eurobond on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, according to the DMO, was a demonstration of its commitment to boosting the domestic capital market activities, as well as creating opportunities for local players.
Related Articles
Group moves to empower businesses for global scale
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ark Coaching Company (ACC), Mr. Boye Ajayi, says the organisation is targeting to empower 1000 full grown businesses in the next five years with a template for individuals to have access to some form of investment funds to compete on a global scale. According to him, “our vision is to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
World largest motocycle maker, Hero MotoCorp surpasses 100m units
World largest manufacturer of motocycles and scootet, Hero MotoCorp at the weekeed surpassed the significant milestone of 100 million (10 Crores) units in cumulative production. This came as it disclosed that its focus is taking its world-class products to New markets. The company in a virtual show monitored by Sunday Telegraph disclosed that the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NCC disagrees with telcos on planned tariff hike
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has assured telecommunications subscribers that it will not allow any tariff increase by the telecommunication companies without adequate approval. NCC said this in a statement issued by the Head, Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde. The NCC said contrary to the agitation of mobile network operators to increase tariffs for voice […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)