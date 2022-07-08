DMO lists $1.25bn Eurobond on NGX, FMDQ

The Federal Government’s Eurobond has been listed both at Nigeria Exchange Limited and the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited. The Debt Management Office (DMO) yesterday confirmed listing of 8. 375 per cent of $1. 250 billion on the Nigeria Exchange Limited and the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited. The bond, which was issued in March 2022, will be due in March 2029, according to a circular, posted on the DMO website, yesterday. The Eurobond, originally listed on the London Stock Exchange, was issued on approvals in this year’s Appropriation Act and subsequent approvals received from the Federal Executive Council and the National Assembly. DMO had explained that the proceeds of the Eurobond were used in financing capital projects in the Appropriation Act, adding, “the proceeds contributed to an increase in Nigeria’s external reserves.” The decision to list the Eurobond on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, according to the DMO, was a demonstration of its commitment to boosting the domestic capital market activities, as well as creating opportunities for local players.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...