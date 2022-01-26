DMO lists $4bn Eurobond on FMDQ securities exchange

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has confirmed listing Federal Government’s $4 billion Eurobond on FMDQ Group Securities Exchange. The debt agency disclosed this yesterday via its official Twitter handle.

The Eurobond was listed in three tranches of seven years, $1.25 billion due September 2028 at 6.125 per cent; 12 years, $1.50 billion due September 2033 at 7.375 per cent, and 30 years, $1.25 billion due September 2051 at 8.250 per cent.

The Eurobond, which was issued in September 2021, was oversubscribed to the tune of $12.2 billion, and was described as one of Africa’s most successful financial trades of 2021.

“On this day last month, the N250 billion Sovereign Sukuk, whose offer opened on December 16, 2021, was over-subscribed to the tune of N865 billion, representing an unprecedented subscription level of 346 per cent and proving investor confidence in Sukuk’s impact across Nigeria.

“Currently, the three-tranche listing of the Eurobonds on the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has provided a diversified pool of financial offerings for investors,” DMO tweeted yesterday.

Meanwhile, DMO said it had released allotment results for the January 2022 FGN Savings Bond with a total of 222 subscriptions and total allotted amount of N537.649 million for the two respective offers.

