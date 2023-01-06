DMO: N22.72trn Ways & Means debt portion shots debt stock to projected N77trn

The N22.72 trillion lent to the Federal Government by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) forms the bulk of the portion of debt stock that has shot up the total debt stock to the projected N77 trillion by May this year, Director General, Debt Management Office (DMO) Ms. Patience Oniha explained Friday.

Ways and Means debt represents already spent money which the Federal Government is seeking the National Assembly’s endorsement for securitization.

The projected N77 trillion debt stock became public knowledge on Wednesday at the presentation of 2023 budget breakdown presided over by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.

Expectedly, the debt figure has evoked a pubic outcry, with analysts and economy experts scolding government for unbridled appetite for contracting unsustainable borrowings.

The DMO, in a statement, recalled what transpired at the budget breakdown presentation and response that followed.

