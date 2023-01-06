News

DMO: N22.72trn Ways & Means debt portion shots debt stock to projected N77trn

The N22.72 trillion lent to the Federal Government by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) forms the bulk of the portion of debt stock that has shot up the total debt stock to the projected N77 trillion by May this year, Director General, Debt Management Office (DMO) Ms. Patience Oniha explained Friday.
Ways and Means debt represents already spent money which the Federal Government is seeking the National Assembly’s endorsement for securitization.
The projected N77 trillion debt stock became public knowledge on Wednesday at the presentation of 2023 budget breakdown presided over by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.
Expectedly, the debt figure has evoked a pubic outcry, with analysts and economy experts scolding government for unbridled appetite for contracting unsustainable borrowings.
The DMO, in a statement, recalled what transpired at the budget breakdown presentation and response that followed.

 

News

Ekiti, Osun reach truce on boundary dispute

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State Government has expressed determination to maintain peace along its boundaries with its neighbouring Osun State. Deputy Governor Bisi Egbeyemi disclosed this during a Joint Meeting of Ekiti and Osun officials on the Interstate Boundary organised by the National Boundary Commission in Osogbo. Egbeyemi and his Osun State counterpart, Mr. Benedict Alabi, expressed […]
News Top Stories

Three airlines risk extinction in few weeks –Operators

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The combination of high cost of aviation fuel, otherwise known as Jet A1, over 37 charges by various agencies in the aviation industry, scarcity of foreign exchange, and the harsh operating environment could lead to the collapse of three Nigerian airlines in the next few weeks, according to the Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen […]
News

Ukraine Conflict: UN chief to meet Putin as Russia warns of risk of wider war

Posted on Author Reporter

  UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow later Tuesday but expectations from the meeting are said to be low after several failed diplomatic efforts so far. The talks between Putin and Guterres are expected to focus on the besieged city of Mariupol where, despite declaring a […]

