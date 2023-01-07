News Top Stories

DMO: N22.72trn ways& means debt shoots up total stock to projected N77trn

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The N22.72 trillion lent to the Federal Government by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) forms the bulk of debt stock that shoots up total debt stock to N77 trillion by May this year, Director General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms. Patience Oniha, explained yesterday.

Ways and Means debt represents already spent money which the Federal Government is seeking National Assembly’s endorsement for securitisa-tion. The projected N77 trillion debt stocks became public knowledge on Wednesday at the presentation of 2023 budget breakdown presided over by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.

Expectedly, the debt figure evoked public outcry, with analysts and economy experts scolding the government for unbridled appetite for contracting unsustainable borrowings. DMO in a statement recalled what transpired at the budget breakdown presentation and response that followed.

“At the Public Presentation of the 2023 Appropriation Act by the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Hajia (Dr.) Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, one of the participants asked a question on the projected level of debt stock by May 2023, when the tenor of the current administration would come to an end.

“In a quick response to the question, the Director- General of the Debt Management Office, DMO, explained that using the actual Public Debt Stock of N44 trillion as at September 30, 2022 as a basis and taking into account a number of ongoing activities, the total public debt stock, that is the external and domestic debt of the Federal Government, 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would be about N77 trillion. She explained that the debt that will be added to public debt data in 2023, include the N1trillion Ways and Means advances to finance the supplementary budget, which has already been approved by the National Assembly and N22.72 trillion Ways and Advances currently under the consideration by NASS”, DMO clarified.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Runsewe earns SONTA’s Distinguished Leadership Award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has been conferred with the Distinguished Leadership Award by the Society of Nigeria Theatre Artistes (SONTA) for year 2022. Presenting the Award, the President of SONTA, Prof. Gowon Doki, said the yearly statutory award was reserved for exemplary leaders in the […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

…video selling Amaechi to North surfaces

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

Even with almost three years still left for President Muhammadu Buhari to serve out his term, a group by the name ‘Think Nigerian First Initiative (TNFI)’ has begun to sell Transportation Minister, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, to the North, as a possible successor to Buhari in 2023.   TNFI commissioned a popular female musician Sadiya Yarima, […]
News Top Stories

Fraud trial: Maina’s son flees to U.S., EFCC tells court

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Lawmaker to forfeit N60m property Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), has fled to the United States of America (USA), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said. Prosecution counsel in the ongoing trial of Faisal, Mohammed Abubakar, yesterday told the Federal High Court […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica