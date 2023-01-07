DMO: N22.72trn ways& means debt shoots up total stock to projected N77trn

The N22.72 trillion lent to the Federal Government by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) forms the bulk of debt stock that shoots up total debt stock to N77 trillion by May this year, Director General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms. Patience Oniha, explained yesterday.

Ways and Means debt represents already spent money which the Federal Government is seeking National Assembly’s endorsement for securitisa-tion. The projected N77 trillion debt stocks became public knowledge on Wednesday at the presentation of 2023 budget breakdown presided over by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.

Expectedly, the debt figure evoked public outcry, with analysts and economy experts scolding the government for unbridled appetite for contracting unsustainable borrowings. DMO in a statement recalled what transpired at the budget breakdown presentation and response that followed.

“At the Public Presentation of the 2023 Appropriation Act by the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Hajia (Dr.) Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, one of the participants asked a question on the projected level of debt stock by May 2023, when the tenor of the current administration would come to an end.

“In a quick response to the question, the Director- General of the Debt Management Office, DMO, explained that using the actual Public Debt Stock of N44 trillion as at September 30, 2022 as a basis and taking into account a number of ongoing activities, the total public debt stock, that is the external and domestic debt of the Federal Government, 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would be about N77 trillion. She explained that the debt that will be added to public debt data in 2023, include the N1trillion Ways and Means advances to finance the supplementary budget, which has already been approved by the National Assembly and N22.72 trillion Ways and Advances currently under the consideration by NASS”, DMO clarified.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...