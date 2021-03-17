News Top Stories

DMO: N32.91trn debt stock within 40% limit threshold

The Debt Management Office (DMO) yesterday said that total public debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as at December 31, 2020, was 21.61 per cent, a figure it said was within Nigeria’s new limit of 40 per cent. The debt agency restated that Nigeria’s total debt stock as at December 31, 2020 was N32.915 trillion.

The figures comprise debt stock of federal and state governments, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT. Giving insight into the borrowing trend, DMO stated that after Nigeria exited recession in 2017, the level of new borrowing at the federal level as shown in annual Appropriation Acts had been declining as part of government’s measures to moderate the rate of growth in the public debt stock in order to ensure debt sustainability.

Consequently, it noted that new borrowing to part-finance budget deficits had declined steadily from N2.36 trillion in 2017 to N2.01 trillion in 2018, N1.61 trillion in 2019 and N1.59 trillion in the first 2020 Appropriation Act. “This trend was reversed in 2020 due to the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 as new borrowing in the revised 2020 Appropriation Act was N4.20 trillion. Many countries, including the advanced countries, also increased their level of borrowing as a result of COVID-19.

“It should be noted though, that apart from the new domestic borrowing of N2.3 trillion, the other new borrowings were concessional loans from the International Monetary Fund ($3.34 billion) and other multilateral and bilateral lenders.

This incremental borrowing to partfinance the 2020 budget and the additional issuance of Promissory Notes to settle some arrears of the Federal Government of Nigeria contributed to the increase in public debt stock,” the debt agency clarified in a statement. However, it added that new domestic borrowings by state governments also contributed to the growth in the public debt stock. The various initiatives of government to increase revenue such as the Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative and the Finance Act 2020 should help shore up government’s revenue and reduce the debt service to revenue ratio.

