Business

DMO: Nigeria’s debt to China’s EXIM Bank hits $3.714bn

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja Comment(0)

Nigeria’s total debt to China contracted through China Export- Import (EXIM) Bank and drawn down stood at $3.714 billion as at December 31, 2020. Debt Management Office (DMO) confirmed the figure on its website. About $449.89 million has been repaid from the principal and $391.66 million as interest with an outstanding of $3.264 billion.

 

The Nigerian Railway Mordernisation Project (Lagos – Ibadan section) loan of $1.267 billion, which was contracted on August 18, 2017, stood out as the single largest facility from the Chinese to the country. It has 2.5 per cent interest rate and a grace period of seven years and a tenor of 20 years, thereby maturing in September 2037.

 

About $884.27 million, representing 69.77 per cent, has been disbursed while $29.82 million has been paid back as interest. The series of loans started with the Nigerian-Communications- Satellite, $200 million facility, which was signed on January 12, 2006, with three per cent and a grace period of five years.

 

That loan with a maturity date of June 29, 2018 has been fully repaid. Nigerian National Public Security Communication System project loan to the tune of $399.5 million with 2.5 per cent interest was taken in 2012. With a grace period of seven years and 20-year tenor, it will mature on September 21, 2030.

 

The entire $399.5 million was fully drawn down. Total payment of principal as at December 2020 was $92.19 million and interest of $89.04 million, leaving a total outstanding at $307.31 million.

 

The Nigerian Railway Mordernisation Project (Idu- Kaduna section) loan of $500 million was similarly contracted in 2010. With an interest rate of 2. 5 per cent and seven years grace period, it will mature on September 21, 2030. It has been fully drawn down, with an outstanding payment of $384.62 million.

 

The Abuja Light Rail project loan of $ 500 million was contracted in 2012 with similar terms of 2.5 per cent interest rate, grace period of seven years and a tenor of 20 years. It had been fully drawn down.

 

Only $38.46 million and $ 66.78 million have been paid on principal and interest, leaving an outstanding of $461.54 million. There are four facilities, which have not been drawn down.

 

They include Nigerian 40 parboiled rice processing plants project ($325.67 million); Nigeria Supply of Rolling Stocks and Depot Equipment for Abuja Light Rail Project ($ 157 million); Nigeria Greater Abuja Water Supply Project ($381.09 million); Nigerian Four Airport Terminal Expansion Project Ancillary Project, ($183.62 million); the additional loans for Nigerian four airport expansion project and Nigerian ICT infrastructure backbone project, ($208.90 million); and the Nigerian ICT infrastructure backbone Phase II project (CRY2.300 billion).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Benefit mgt: Evaluating regulators’ path to sanity

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme reports

To contain the unhealthy competition between pension fund managers and life insurance providers as regards management of retirees’ benefits, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) recently took the bold step to address issues therein that are propelling friction in that regard. Sunday Ojeme reports   Long before now, there existed […]
Business

MPC member blames market unions, others for rising inflation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

A member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Prof. Mike Obadan, has accused market unions and associations in the country of being one of the key drivers of the nation’s soaring inflation rate. Obadan, who stated this in his personal statement at the committee’s meeting in January, accused the market […]
Business

Portland Paints: Rising costs hurt bottom-line

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

Weak macro-economic environment and its multiplier effects on business operating  environment is taking a toll on profit margin of Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc. CHRIS UGWU writes   The marketing environment has continued to be more turbulent in Nigeria, especially the manufacturing sector, due largely to the effect of international oil price fluctuations and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica