DMO: No World Bank publication indicted Nigeria

No official publication of the World Bank said Nigeria failed the bank’s disclosure rule, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said yesterday. The agency’s clarification is in reaction to a news item by a media outlet (not New Telegraph) quoting an unsubstantiated publication of the World Bank.

Refuting the claim in a statement on Thursday, DMO described the Federal Government of Nigeria as one of the countries that imbibe the principle of transparency in public debt and the website of the focal agency for the purpose. The statement said: “DMO, is frequented by diverse individuals and institutions within and outside Nigeria searching for information on Nigeria’s public debt. The DMO’s website is filled with detailed information on public debt including debt by source, instrument, maturity, etc.

“The website also includes the Debt Management Strategy and Debt Sustainability Analysis. On some specific claims in the report, the debt agency insists that annual borrowing plan is contained in the annual budgets where total borrowing is listed in three categories- new domestic borrowing, new external borrowing and drawdown bilateral and multilateral loans.” The public debt stock, it added, is published quarterly on the DMO’s website, which is supported by periodic physical and virtual media briefing sessions.

