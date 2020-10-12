Business

DMO, NSE highlight opportunities in fixed income market

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the Debt Management Office (DMO) and other market analysts have listed some benefits for investors in fixed income market. In line with its commitment to further enhance the capacity of capital market players across available asset classes, NSE at the weekend hosted a two-day webinar on fixed income.

 

The webinar, which was held in partnership with the DMO and CSL Stockbrokers, focused on the dealing member firms, and members of the investing public. Speaking at webinar, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said: “The Exchange continues to be the foremost platform creating new types of debt instruments in Nigeria with a market capitalization of about N16.4 trillion.

 

“By offering capital raising opportunities and secondary trading to all classes of issuers including Sovereign, Subnational, Corporates and Supra-national bonds, the Exchange facilitates the interaction between borrowers and lenders in Nigeria driving efficient allocation of capital.

 

“With fixed income markets representing one of the largest subset of global financial markets, NSE reiterates its commitment committed to providing a hybrid market for dealers as well as institutional and retail investors to continue to access increased liquidity in fixed income securities.

 

“The exchange continues to deliver on its mandate to not only provide the Nigerian economy with   a reliable, multi-asset hub, but to facilitate financial literacy programs that help investors gain an in-depth understanding of opportunities in various asset classes.

 

“Through frequent communications across its touchpoints and engagements such as this webinar, The exchange is working assiduously to ensure that investors understand the characteristics of various securities and how they are issued or traded to maximize their benefits.”

 

On her part, the Director General, DMO, Ms. Patience Oniha, expressed her delight to partner with NSE on the webinar. She said: “While we have always had the money market & the capital market, the fixed income market has also grown to become active today with capital raising from government, corporates & multilaterals.

