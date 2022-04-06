Business

DMO releases N720bn Q2 borrowing plan

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has released the schedule of the Federal Government’s N720 billion domestic borrowing plan for Q2’22. The schedule is contained in the “FGN Bonds Issuance Calendar For The Second Quarter, 2022″ which the DMO posted on its website.

 

The calendar shows that on April 25, the DMO would open a new, 2032 FGN bond, valued at between N70billion to N80billion, with a tenor of 10 years.

 

It has an interest rate of 13 per cent per annum. Also on April 25 , the DMO will re-open a 2025, two-years, 11 months FGN bond valued, at between N70billlion to N80billion. It has an interest rate of 13.53 per cent, with original tenor of seven years.

 

The DMO will also reopen a 2042 FGN bond on the same date, valued at between N70billion to N80billion. May 16 will see the re-opening of a 2025, two years , 10 months FGN bond, valued at between N70billion to N80billion.

 

It has an interest rate of 13.53 per cent per annum, with original tenor of seven years. On the same date, it will offer a new, 2032 FGN  N70billion to N80billion. It has a tenor of nine years, 11 months, and an interest rate of 13 per cent.

 

Also on May 16, the DMO will re-open a 2042 FGN bond for subscription, valued at between N70billion to N80billion, with a tenor of 19 years, eight months. On June 20, the DMO will re-open an April 2032 FGN bond, valued at between N70billion to N80billion, with 19 years, seven months tenor.

 

It would also re-open March 2025 FGN bond, valued at between N70billion to N80billion, with a two years, nine months tenor. Also, June 20 will witness the re-opening of a 2042 FGN bond, valued at between N70billion to

 

