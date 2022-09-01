News

DMO to FG: Reduce expenditure to stop borrowing

The Director General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms. Patience Oniha has said the only way to ease the nation’s debt burden and cut down on borrowing is to devise means of increasing revenue and reducing expenditure.

Oniha gave this advice Thursday when she appeared before the House of Representatives committee on finance to deliberate on the provisions of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) 2023-2025.

Addressing concerns raised by the committee on the nation’s growing debt, she said that Nigeria must urgently develop measures to shore up its revenue and reduce its expenditure, especially overhead, which she said had been forcing the country to borrow to finance its budget deficits over the years.

She said: “We have been running deficit budgets for many years. So, each time you approve a budget with a deficit, by the time we raise that money, it will be giving us the mandate to borrow. It will reflect in the debt stock.

“What we as DMO have been saying, particularly since 2020, when the MTEF for 2021-2023 was being prepared was that, let’s begin to look at revenues because as debt is growing, debt service is increasing.

“We can’t talk about borrowing without talking about revenues and we can’t say why the debt stock is growing. It is growing because we are running deficit budgets. And some of you may also be aware that we have been issuing Promissory notes to re-finance arrears of government, which are also coming to the National Assembly for approvals.”

Earlier, the Deputy Chairman of the committee, Hon. Sa’idu Musa Abdullahi said there was a need to address the concerns being expressed by Nigerians over the increasing debt burden and continued borrowing.

 

