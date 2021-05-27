DMO: We need to upscale Sukuk for projects

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has said that it is working on options to ensure that the proceed of the next Sukuk bond issuance targeted for this year will be channeled for revenue generating projects. Patience Oniha, Director- General, Debt Management Office, who stated this yesterday at IFN Nigeria OnAir Roadshow, said Sukuk issuance to raise local borrowing in Nigeria had been successful since it’s debut.

Oniha noted that government had been using the previous proceeds for road projects and it is expected that “we need to upscale the sukuk issuance to extend to other revenue generating projects.” She said that the DMO recently listed the N162.557billion 7-year, FGN Ijarah Sukuk with a rental rate of 11.20 per cent on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited. The third Sovereign Sukuk was issued on June 16, 2020, and will finance the rehabilitation and construction of key economic road projects across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...