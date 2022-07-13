Business

DMO: Why FG prefers Eurobond to domestic borrowing for budget funding

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has offered reasons for the Federal Government’s preference for raising parts of her borrowing for budget funding via Eurobond.

It said that given the size of new borrowings in the annual budgets over the years, it would not have been proper for the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to raise all the funds from the domestic market, as according to DMO, doing that, would result in the government crowding out the private sector and raising borrowing rates.

The Debt agency stated this on Wednesday against the backdrop of a statement allegedly made by a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria that the Federal Government’s appetite for Eurobond borrowing may move it into debt distress.

The agency stated that the statement may have been made without due consideration of the government’s borrowing needs as captured in the annual budgets, Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, as well as, the Debt Management Strategy.

Explaining further, the DMO stated that the borrowing needs are derived from the annual budgets while the borrowing mix is based on the subsisting Debt Management Strategy.

“Successive Debt Management Strategies have often indicated that the Federal Government of Nigeria’s (FGN) preferred source of external borrowing is concessional sources rather than commercial sources such as Eurobonds.

“For instance, one of the objectives of the Debt Management Strategy 2020 – 2023 is ‘Maximizing funds available to Nigeria from Multilateral and Bilateral sources in order to access cheaper and long tenured funds, whilst taking cognizance of the limited funding envelopes available to Nigeria, due to Nigeria’s classification as Lower-Middle-income country,’” it said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NLC vows to resist concession of intl airports

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…says its an insult to Nigerians, will enslave workers The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has vowed to once again, resist any attempt by the Federal Government to concession major airports in the country to private individuals or groups. The airports being considered by government to allow private investors manage are the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, […]
Business

Work to remove oil from stricken tanker off China nearly finished

Posted on Author Reporter

  Efforts to remove the cargo of an oil tanker that leaked oil into the Yellow Sea near China’sQingdao after a collision last week should be completed later on Tuesday, the vessel’s manager said. The A Symphony was anchored roughly 40 nautical miles off the coast of Qingdao when it was struck in dense fog […]
Business

Airlines advised to tap into AfDB’s finance option

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare

Airline operators and business organisations in the Nigerian aviation industry have been advised to tap into opportunities offered by African Development Bank (AfDB) and other financial institutions on the continent to prevent collapse.   The airline operators were also advised to align their business plans with safety management system in order to prevent early close […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica