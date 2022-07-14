Business

DMO: Why FG prefers Eurobond to domestic borrowing

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has offered reasons for Federal Government’s preference for raising parts of her borrowing for budget funding via Eurobond. It said that given the size of new borrowings in the annual budgets over the years, it would not have been proper for the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to raise all the funds from the domestic market, as, according to DMO, doing that would result in government crowding out the private sector and raising borrowing rates.

The debt agency stated this on Wednesday against the backdrop of statement allegedly made by a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria that Federal Government’s appetite for Eurobond borrowing may move it to distress.

The agency stated that the statement may have been made without due consideration of government’s borrowing needs as captured in the annual budgets, Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, as well as, the Debt Management Strategy. Explaining further, the DMO stated that the borrowing needs were derived from the annual budgets while the borrowing mix is based on the subsisting Debt Management Strategy.

“Successive Debt Management Strategies have often indicated that the Federal Government of Nigeria’s (FGN) preferred source of external borrowing is concessional sources rather than commercial sources such as Eurobonds. “For instance, one of the objectives of the Debt Management Strategy 2020 – 2023 is maximising funds available to Nigeria from multilateral and bilateral sources in order to access cheaper and long tenored funds, whilst taking cognisance of the limited funding envelopes available to Nigeria, due to Nigeria’s classification as Lower- Middle-income country,” it said.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Group partners varsity to train facility managers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

International Facility Management Association (IFMA), Nigeria chapter, has gone into partnership with the University of Lagos to train more professionals. Speaking during a courtesy visit to the university, IFMA President, Mr. Segun Adebayo, stressed its commitment to continuous learning and development through strategic collaboration with other professional bodies and reputable organisations to ensure the entrenchment […]
Business

CIIN to boost insurance education with essay competition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chart e red Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) is planning to promote insurance educat i o n through an essay competition which will be organised fo r students in secondary schools across the country. Pre s i d ent of CIIN, Sir. Muftau Oye gunle, not ed that the i n i t i […]
Business

S.Africa launches world’s biggest hydrogen-fueled truck

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Mining giant Anglo American on Friday unveiled the world’s largest hydrogen-powered truck, a monster weighing in at 220 tonnes, at a platinum mine in northern South Africa. Billed as the first of a fleet that will replace the firm’s diesel-powered trucks, the vehicle uses two-megawatt hydrogen fuel cells to haul up to 290 tonnes of […]

