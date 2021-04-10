News

DMX, American rapper, actor, dies at 50

US rapper and actor DMX has died at the age of 50, five days after suffering a heart attack. The performer, whose real name was Earl Simmons, had been placed on life support and died with his family by his side. In a statement, his family said he had been “a warrior who fought till the very end”. “Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”

DMX, aka Dark Man X, was a leading hip-hop performer who collaborated with such artists as JAY-Z, Ja Rule and LL Cool J, reports the BBC. He took his moniker from the name of a drum machine used in rap tracks. The chart-topping artist’s songs included Party Up (Up in Here) and X Gon’ Give It To Ya.

He also acted on screen, appearing in such films as Cradle 2 the Grave, Romeo Must Die and Exit Wounds. Born in Mount Vernon, New York in 1970, DMX publicly battled substance abuse for years and spent several periods in rehab. A father of 15, he served jail sentences on charges including animal cruelty, reckless driving, drug possession and weapons possession.

