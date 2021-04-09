Arts & Entertainments

DMX, American rapper and actor, dies aged 50

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

US rapper and actor DMX has died at the age of 50, five days after suffering a heart attack.
The performer, whose real name was Earl Simmons, had been placed on life support and died with his family by his side.
In a statement, his family said he had been “a warrior who fought till the very end”.
“Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”
DMX, aka Dark Man X, was a leading hip-hop performer who collaborated with such artists as JAY-Z, Ja Rule and LL Cool J, reports the BBC.
He took his moniker from the name of a drum machine used in rap tracks.
The chart-topping artist’s songs included Party Up (Up in Here) and X Gon’ Give It To Ya.
He also acted on screen, appearing in such films as Cradle 2 the Grave, Romeo Must Die and Exit Wounds.
Born in Mount Vernon, New York in 1970, DMX publicly battled substance abuse for years and spent several periods in rehab.
A father of 15, he served jail sentences on charges including animal cruelty, reckless driving, drug possession and weapons possession.
According to his family, DMX died on Friday at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York.
“He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him,” their statement continued.
“We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.
“Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

House agent welds door, locks single mother, sick child in over unpaid rents

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A woman was on Wednesday evening locked inside her two-roomed rented apartment with a sick 20-month-old baby over alleged rent arrears in Njoro subcounty of Nakuru, Kenya. The woman, identified as Rhoda Makoha had her other four children housed by neighbours because they were locked outside their house as they played. Despite her plea to […]
Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy’s ‘Way Too Big’ features in new Beats By Dre ad

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

On Thursday, November 19, it was announced that ‘Way Too Big,’ Burna Boy’s song will feature on the new Beats by Dre ad. This ad is for Beats’ ‘glow in the dark’ product, a collaboration with Tokyo-based label AMBUSH. With this partnership, Yoon Ahn, the cofounder and creative director of Ambush said he was inspired […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nude photos: Ac tress Akuapem Poloo apologies amid backlash

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Actress Rosemond Alade Brown, better known as Akuapem Poloo, has apologised for sharing a nude photo of herself on social media to celebrate her son’s birthday. The actress has been facing backlash on social media platforms after the nude photo went viral, with many accusing her of promoting pornography. But in a follow-up post, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica