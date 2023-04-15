Arts & Entertainments

DNA Confirms Yul Edochie Is Not The Father Of Judy’s Son

For the past few days, there have been unending controversies as a Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, his wife, May Edochie, and their first son’s death continues to make headline across news outlets.

Recall that the actor had on Monday deleted the photos of his son and second wife from his official Instagram page without given any hint of what led to that.

As Nigerians are yet to chew that in as they wonder the reasons for his action, controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has just thrown another bombshell that Yul Edochie is not the biological father of Judy Austin’s son.

Olunloyo’s revelation is coming barely 24hour after On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze disclosed in a video that a popular Nigerian celebrity has discovered through a DNA test that he is not the biological father of the son he welcomed with his second wife.

Taking to her social media page, the journalist claimed she heard that a DNA has shown that Yul Edochie is not the father of Judy’s son.

She wrote, “I just heard that DNA tests revealed that Judy Austin’s son was not fathered by Yul Edochie”.

