DNA testing can predict throat cancer

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said throat cancer could be predicted up to eight years beforeitappearsgoing byagenetic test developed by scientists. The result of the new study was published in the ‘Nature Medicine’ journal. When abnormal cells emerge where the oesophagus meets the stomach – in a condition called Barrett’s oesophagus – and turn cancerous, it can be monumentally difficult to diagnose and treat.

A small tube with a camera on the end, called an endoscope, must be inserted via the mouth or nose to identify the illness. If considered at risk patients may thenreceiveextensivetreatment they ‘do not need’, as only one in 300 people with the condition will develop cancer.

The ‘Mailonline’ reported that a statistical model built by scientists at the University of Cambridge and European Bioinformatics Institute (EBI) promises to change this. The team sequenced the DNA of 88 Barrett’s oesophagus patients and compared it to 777 samples from healthy people, allowing them to identify ‘chunks’ that had been deleted or repeated several times.

After using this information to build a statistical model they monitored 76 people, and found that they had accurately predicted the emergence of the cancer in two-thirds of patients within two years, and half of patients within eight.

The study authors said the results mean patients at greater risk could be treated immediately rather than facing regular biopsies until the early signs of cancer were found. Similarly, it could also reduce the burden of regular checks on those at lower risk, with monitoring possibly being cut by 50 per cent.

Professor Rebecca Fitzgerald fromtheMRCCancerUnitatthe University of Cambridge that conducted the study, said: “Early diagnosis of cancer is one of the beststrategiestoimprovepatient survival and decrease the sideeffectsfromtreatments.

“We need to find new ways to accurately spot cancer progression at a very early stage to help us identify those patients at greatest risk.” On his part, Eleanor Gregson from the MRCCancerUnit, joint first author, added: “This new approach could allow us to intervene earlier, helping improve a patient’s outcome, whileatthesametimeavoiding the need for low-risk individuals to have regular and invasive monitoring or even unnecessary treatment.”

