DNA tests: Tales of heartbreaks, sorrow, tears

With earth-shattering revelations from DNA testing tearing homes apart, concerns are rife about the authenticity of some of the results. In this piece, LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on the DNA testing and the need for regulation

Bayo Adewunmi (not real name) had thought his search for a reliable and loyal partner ended four years ago when he tied the nuptial knot with Bimpe Adewale (not real name) after long years of heartbreaks and failed relationships. But his hope of having just a single marriage went up in flames when he got wind of his wife’s hot romance with her supposed former fiance from a concerned neighbour.

For convenience purposes, Adewunmi had resolved to visit his Ogun home only at weekends following multiple queries his lateness to his Lagos office had yielded. But, like the proverbial rat that gained ascendancy because of the absence of the cat, his matrimonial bed had turned a playground for intense sexual activities. Following a tip-off from his neighbourinformant, Adewunmi had caught his wife pants down with her supposed ex-lover, having sex in his matrimonial bed.

Weakened by that experience, he had confided in a close friend, expressing doubts about the paternity of his supposed baby. True to his doubts, a DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) test would later confirm his fear – he had been calling another man’s child his son.

For Anthony Ezonfade Okorodas, it took decades for him to realise the three children from his previous marriage belonged to another man.

According to him, he had received information from an anonymous source that indicated that the last of the three children from his previous marriage was not his biological child. Okorodas had accused Celia Juliet Ototo, his ex-wife, of walking away from their marriage 12 years ago, when the last out of three children was six years old. He said the situation had compelled him to carry out a DNA test. “

This abomination has caused excruciating mental trauma to me, my present wife, Barrister (Mrs) Ebi Okorodas, and all of the innocent children involved. This is particularly so for Ebi, who has had to agree to having DNA tests on the four children of our own marriage.

Thankfully, the test results confirm each of them to be my biological child.” He said since Celia walked away from the marriage, the three children had lived with his wife, Ebi and himself, noting that they have been wholly responsible for their wellbeing and education.

“Friends, who are close to my family would readily attest to the fact that unless specifically informed, no one could tell that the children were not the biological children of my present wife. Ebi and I would continue to support the children in any way that we can.

“Indeed, even after the release of the first DNA test result which proved that I was not the biological father of the last child, we have continued to pay for his education in a private boarding school, ” he added. Narrating his story, Afrobeat musician, Femi Kuti, expressed shock that he could tricked to believe he was the father of two children that were never his. In an interview with Encomium, Kuti had said: “I did a DNA test and was told two of the children are not mine

. The first two, a boy and a girl. It is very serious. I never knew somebody could give you what is not yours. I’ve three boys now. I can’t father children I was tricked to believe I am their father.” Understandably, joy, excitement, Sunday Telegraph observes, often times greet the arrival of a new baby.

But, consistent with the agelong saying that it is only the mother that knows the real father of a child and going by the aforementioned examples, a number of untold secrets have, perhaps, perished in the graveyard.

However, according to experts, a number of women may be innocent of infidelity accusations as their children are swapped at birth. About 28,000 babies get switched in hospitals every year, temporarily or permanently, out of four million births, says Nicholas Webb, Vice President of Technology for Talon Medical Limited, a San Antonio, Texas-based vendor of a new high-tech ID bracelet for newborns. Babies switched at birth, Movie Cultist explains, are babies who, because of either error or malice, are interchanged with each other at birth or very soon thereafter, leading to the babies being unknowingly raised by parents who are not their biological parents.

It’s un-African

Actor and filmmaker, Ugezu Ugezu, laments how the results of DNA tests have torn families apart. According to him, carrying out a DNA test is alien to Africa. “This DNA thing is not really an African thing. A child born to an African man is the African man’s child. Our fathers held this belief and enjoyed peace of mind. This DNA stuff is tearing many homes apart and destroying many innocent children. In Things Fall Apart, Mother Earth rose against Okonkwo for killing the child who called him father.

THINK!” He wrote on Instagram. Aligning his thoughts with Ugezu, a Christian cleric, Pastor Josiah Odum, believes DNA paternity testing is unnecessary. According to him, if a child is truly not a man’s biological child, the child does not deserve the pain and suffering that comes with such revelation.

“See, whatever the circumstances of birth, these are not the child’s fault and the child does not deserve suffering from such disturbing revelation. Every child deserves to receive both parents’ love and affection. Unless absolutely necessary, they should not be subjected to the inhumane act of shattering their world through DNA paternity testing, which could turn out be a source of lifelong sorrow.”

Call for paternity test regulation

Meanwhile, in order to protect the Nigerian child, a communique issued by the NBA’s Section On Public Interest And Development Law (SPIDEL) at the end of her public interest annual conference in 2021 which held in Ibadan, Oyo State, said there was a need to have laws regulating the conduct of paternity tests across the country, to protect the rights of the Nigerian child.

The communique was jointly signed by Prof. Paul Ananaba, SAN and Monday Onyekachi Ubani, Chairmen of the NBA SPIDEL 2021 Conference Planning Committee. It among other issues, decried the numerous reports of incidents of paternity fraud in Nigeria, while calling for caution in the handling of such a situation.

It also condemned the indiscriminate carrying out of DNA tests to determine paternity without any order of the court. In his presentation, human rights lawyer, Frank Tietie, harped on the need by Nigerian courts to go the extra mile in determining paternity fraud cases.

According to him, the relevant authorities like the court should not just admit a DNA test result simply because it was presented by a contending party. His words: “The DNA test has come to stay in Nigeria as the ultimate settler of issues of paternity.

This enjoys both statutory and judicial support that apply to children (persons under the age of 18 years) and adult persons.

The use of DNA tests to determine paternity is not in any way in doubt under extant Nigerian laws. However, there are standards to be strictly followed in the application of DNA tests to determine paternity.

“Therefore, in the typical sense of what constitutes fraud, a DNA testing laboratory also holds a strong potential to conspire to commit paternity fraud by deliberately tampering with samples taken/obtained from disputing parties in order to give misleading DNA test results of directly issuing false DNA test results.”

He further stated that regardless of how paternity tests are accurate, they are still subject to fraud and manipulation, stating that if ever in extreme cases that they must be conducted, they should be done under the strict supervision of the High Court as provided for in the Child Rights Act.

“Therefore, our courts should demand strong and high standards of rebuttal of the presumption of legitimacy as that will do well to promote the overall best interest of children in Nigeria,” he said on Tuesday. Traditional’ DNA test Before DNA testing gained prominence, some traditionalists said certain rituals were carried out to determine the true paternity of a child.

Speaking to Sunday Telegraph, Mr Ajani Adeleke, said: “There were rituals our fathers did to be certain that the children their wives bore were originally theirs.

Some people still practice them. For instance, a day old baby is placed inside a river. Of course, this is done after certain rituals are done. The baby would come back unhurt if it is not a bastard. But the baby would definitely perish if it is a bastard. But a celebration would follow whenever the baby returns. Then, in some families, what is done is to prepare a concoction with palm oil, bush rat and locust beans.

This concoction is then rubbed on the baby, after which the mother will have a taste of it from the mother’s body. When that ends, some rituals are done. The baby would definitely not last seven days if it doesn’t belong to the father.” Also sharing her experience, 80-year-old, Folakemi Ajenifuja said:” In my husband’s family in Gbagura, Abeokuta, Ogun State, what they do when a woman is delivered of a baby is simply to prepare a particular soup called ‘Obe Ate’.

It is Egusi soup with a lizard. The Egusi soup has no pepper and the lizard can either be fried or just washed and cut to pieces before it is added to the soup. The attitude of the wife usually determines if it will be fried or not. If she’s friendly and respectful, she will definitely enjoy the privilege of eating the lizard fried but a wife with a loose tongue does not enjoy the same privilege.

But I can confidently tell you that the child would fall sick and die if it doesn’t belong to the father within seven days. “In some families, what they do is to simply pour water over the roof.

The wife goes in and out of the house seven times for a female child and nine times for a male child. In the course of doing that, the baby must pee. When the baby pees, there is always joy in the air. If the baby fails to pee, it’s definitely a bastard.

Adults were not doing the tests when I was growing up because there was fear then. They knew the implications of bringing a bastard to the family. They knew they would be caught within a short time if they tried such. But these days, a woman would boldly tell her husband that only a child out of four belongs to her husband.”

In his reaction, Dr. Temitope Fagunwa, a history lecturer at the Osun State University and traditionalist, said the first thing done when a child is born, according to the Yoruba cosmological belief system is to observe the Akosejaye concept. With Akosejaye, he said, the processes that led to the conception of that child and the state of paternity are being examined.

“Without needing DNA testing that we have today, our ancestors had a way of proving a child belongs to a family and it is through Akosejaye. Akosejaye does two things: it foretells the future of the child and expresses the genuineness of the child in the household. ” ‘

8 fake results in 3 months’ – Fake geneticist on the prowl

Answering questions on the accuracy of DNA tests, a DNA expert and Chief Executive of DNA Centre for Paternity Tests, Mr. Abiodun Salami, said DNA test results can be wrong due to human error, adding that it could be knowingly or unknowingly.

“People could swap samples and put the wrong samples into the machine to give a wrong result. But to eliminate human error, the test should be run twice.

“DNA doesn’t change most times. It’s a binary option. It’s either you are the father of the child or you are not. DNA paternity test can either be 0 or 99.99%. If you don’t share any biological relationship, it’s 0. When it comes to relationships – avuncular testing, grand parentage testing- you can have 70 or 80 per cent.” On the issue DNA laboratories springing up like mushrooms, he opined that there was a need for government’s intervention to check quakery.

“When we started about 18 years ago, we were the first DNA testing lab in Nigeria. It’s a good thing that we have so many labs but we don’t need quacks. I’ve seen people come back to us to do the right test in our centre. They were given the wrong results. In this year alone, we have seen 7 or 8 cases of people that got wrong results. If you are not a geneticist, you have no business running Genetic testing and DNA testing. We are working on taking out quacks from this business. We hope the government will look into the issue of quackery in this business.”

A geneticist’s weird experience “In my almost 18 years of my practice, I have seen a lot. They are so unbelievable. Infidelity issues in marriages. Deceit in marriages. A man would come for test, four or five of his children are not his. A woman would come for test, thinking she’s the mother of a baby and we would tell her she’s not. It’s baffling!

We’ve seen issues of mix up in hospitals. What baffled me recently happened today. Someone came for test. We released the result to him. We got talking and I got permission to share his story because I’m even planning to write a book on my experience. He came from the UK.

He met someone on Facebook. He took a 3-week leave from his office in the UK and came to Nigeria to meet the lady. Fast forward three years later, the lady got pregnant. They were married.

“They had to rush the woman to the hospital. It was an emergency. I think it was premature birth. While they were trying to operate, the bead the woman was wearing got cut.

The moment the waist bead was cut, it was like something got cleared from his eyes. He asked the sister what he was doing there. He was told he brought his wife for operation. He said he was never married.

The sisters thought something was wrong with him. He said he just took a 3-week leave and he was going back. There and then, he was told he had been married to the woman for four years. He couldn’t believe it. So, according to him, when the wife saw that the bead had been cut, she started crying.

So, they brought the baby to our laboratory for DNA testing. It turned out that he’s not the father of the child. He was the one sharing this story. This is just recent but baffling.

The man is back to the UK now,” Salami told Sunday Telegraph. On what it costs to do a paternity test, Salami said: ” he cost is above what most people who need it can afford. You can do DNA test between N110 to N130, 000 to run a paternity or maternity test. If it is grand parentage test, it’s between N180 to N200, 000. If it’s pre-natal test, it’s about N800, 000.”

